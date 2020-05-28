Andy Butler wants his baseball players to have fun again. After a difficult spring in which all sporting events were canceled and students lost their final quarter of the school year, it was time to return to just the slightest sense of normalcy in North Platte during the summer.
For some athletes, that is American Legion baseball. Butler wants to see these kids have fun again, especially when that fun has been taken away lately.
“With the craziness, first and foremost we just got to have fun again,” Butler said. “And take our minds away from the uncertainties of what’s coming tomorrow and what’s coming in the fall.”
Butler will have the chance to reestablish that as the new head coach of the North Platte First Nationals, the North Platte Legion board announced late Tuesday night. He will be joined by assistant coach Kade Wroot.
“It’s one of those deals where baseball has always kind of been my first passion,” said Butler, who had coached the junior team in 2017. “There’s just something special and unique about being out at a baseball field in the summer.”
Wroot is familiar with the program, having played for the Legion team before playing baseball at McCook Community College as an outfielder. He said he feels as if he has a slight relationship with some of the players on the team now just from being associated with the program over the years.
“I know some of them. I’ve been around them growing up,” Wroot said. “I’ve actually umpired some of them whether it be league or their old travel team they used to play on. I don’t know how they feel, but it’s almost like maybe they look to me as a big brother. I look at them as a younger brother.”
Butler is a language arts teacher at North Platte High School and also helps coach the football and soccer teams during the year.
“I do teach at the high school and so I actually had a lot of these guys in class,” Butler said. “So that was unique and attractive in its own right.”
Both coaches will have just a few days to get organized and prepare for tryouts on Monday. This season, though, will be different than in the past.
The games will not be open to the public, and only immediate family will be allowed to attend. After tryouts, the team will only have 17 days to prepare before it opens the season against Alliance on June 18.
“It may be different at first, but it’s more about the baseball than it is about who is coming to watch us most of the time,” Butler said.
The First Nationals also announced the summer schedule this week. There is no postseason this year, and as of now, the team’s season runs until July 31. There are many instances where North Platte plays on back-to-back days, like when it plays both Millard North and Kearney on July 11 and 12, respectively, in Kearney. The Nationals are also entering the Mike Peterson Lincoln Tournament during the weekend of June 26-28, the only tournament on the schedule.
“Growing up, the North Platte-Kearney games were always exciting,” Wroot said. “I don’t know who will be playing, but the Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln was always a fun tournament. I always liked going to that one, and we have that one on the schedule.”
