First Nationals schedule tryouts for June 1

Baseball is back this summer in North Platte, but it comes with a twist due to COVID-19.
The Nebraska American Legion Baseball board announced there will be a season this summer following Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ approval of youth baseball and softball for the summer.
Teams can start practicing on June 1, and the first games are scheduled for June 18. Roster sizes are also increasing from 18 to 24 players this year only.
The twist, however, is this season is not sponsored by the national organization, which means there will be no postseason. No playoffs means the season can run a little longer, but it comes at a risk of running close to football season in the fall.
“This was supposed to be the one of the best seasons they have had schedule wise,” said Anthony Kuhlmann, a board member for the North Platte Legion team. “We are starting from scratch building a schedule.”
Kuhlmann said the North Platte team will hold tryouts for one day only on June 1. The board is considering a one-team setup due to the increased roster size and financial problems caused by both the shortened season and new regulations present.
“Usually we have team tryouts in March,” Kuhlmann said. “The coronavirus stopped us from having tryouts. As of right now, we don’t have a team. We don’t have a player roster at all.”
Those who would like to sign up for tryouts can do so at nplegionbaseball.leagueapps.com. The minimum age to participate is 13 years old, while the oldest a player can be is 19 years old.
“They need to sign up as soon as possible,” Kuhlmann said. “We need to move very quickly as far as getting our teams ready to go.”
It typically costs $750 to play for the North Platte team, but that cost is being lowered to $350. Players can sell season passes to help with costs. Those tickets are a big part of the team funding. Kuhlmann said this helps pay for things like hotel stays and travel, umpire fees, tournament entry fees and equipment. Concession stands and gate fees for those who don’t already have tickets also help with funding.
The ballpark atmosphere will be different this season, Kuhlmann said. Only immediate family can attend games, and the concession stands will be closed.
Kuhlmann said if anyone would like to donate to the team, they can contact a board member or drop off the donation at the dropbox at Lindemeier Law Offices.
“All we’ve ever had is Legion Baseball,” Kuhlmann said. “North Platte used to latch on to it. It was known as a baseball town.”
