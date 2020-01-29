Five former Huskers make XFL rosters

The XFL season kicks off next week, and the league’s eight teams released their official 52-player rosters earlier this week.
Five former Huskers made the cut. All five were selected in the XFL draft last fall (though one, Jerald Foster, was taken in the supplemental draft).
The XFL season starts Feb. 8 and 9.
» Wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El, St. Louis Battlehawks: Recorded 100 receptions for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns during his Husker career and was an All-America punt returner in 2014. He spent time with the Oakland Raiders practice squad during the 2019 season.
» Wide receiver Brandon Reilly, St. Louis BattleHawks: Had 70 catches for 1,275 yards and six touchdowns as a Husker. He bounced around the NFL after college and made the Buffalo Bills’ active roster late in the 2017 season.
» Wide receiver Alonzo Moore, Seattle Dragons: Started 18 games at Nebraska and finished his career with 60 receptions for 981 yards and eight touchdowns.
» Cornerback Mohammed Seisay, Seattle Dragons: A reserve defensive back and special teams contributor during two seasons at Nebraska. Seisay played in 13 games for the Detroit Lions in 2014.
» Offensive lineman Jerald Foster, Tampa Bay Vipers: A two-time team captain who started 28 straight games at left guard. The Lincoln Southeast grad was also NU’s offensive lineman of the year after his senior season in 2018.
