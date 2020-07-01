Five area players will be featured in the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl July 11 in Kearney.
Dalton Lunkwitz of North Platte and Tucker Wyatt of Gothenburg will play for the North Team while Cameryn Berry and Drew Daum of McCook and Nathan Breon of Cozad will play for the South Team.
The 62nd edition of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl was originally scheduled for June 6 but was postponed because of directed health measures issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game starts at 2 p.m. at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The Shrine Bowl will be allowing fans in to view the game. Tickets are $14 general admission, first-come, first-served. Military and first responders can contact 402-477-8908 to receive a special discount of $12 on advance sale tickets. Students are eligible for an $8 ticket with proof of a valid school ID. Tickets are available ate the stadium box office on the day of the game.
Look for full coverage from the game in the Telegraph. NET will air the game live at 2 p.m. July 11 and KRVN 880 AM in Lexington will be broadcasting the game, with pregame beginning at 1:50 p.m.
2020 team rosters:
North Team
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West; Rex Becker, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Andrew Bednar, Millard North; Kyler Beekman, Elkhorn; Nick Bohn, Bennington; Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo; Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff; Clayton Denker, David City; Jack Dotzler, Roncalli Catholic; Austin Dougherty, Omaha Burke; Tre’on Fairgood-Jones, Omaha North; Ryan Fenoglio, Roncalli Catholic; Caleb Francl, Grand Island; Remington Gay, Arlington; Isaac Gleason, Fullerton; Larry Gregory, Omaha Benson; Kage Heisinger, Pierce; Cooper Heusman, Chadron; CJ (Christopher) Hoevet, Ord High; Jesston Howard, Lincoln Northeast; Eli Hustad, Elkhorn South; Jaxon Johnson, Bancroft-Rosalie; Jacob Keiser, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Preston Kellogg, Papillion LaVista; Jacob Krul, Scottsbluff; Dalton Lunkwitz, North Platte; Logan Macumber, Elkhorn; Carter Martin, Omaha North; Ace McKinnis, Grand Island; Mason Nieman, Waverly; Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South; Nasire Perry, Creighton Prep; Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke; Rans Sanders, Grand Island Northwest; Jackson Seward, St. Paul; Eli Simomson, Archbishop Bergan; Easton Sixel, Millard North; Barrett Skrobecki, Waverly; Brady Soukup, Blair; Tyler Strauss, Fort Calhoun; Michael Terrano, Lincoln High; Landon Thompson, Columbus; Gunnar Vanek, Wahoo; Luke Wakehouse, Tehamah-Herman; Tucker Wyatt, Gothenburg.
South Team:
Bladen Bayless, Beatrice; Dalys Beanum, Millard West; Cameryn Berry, McCook; Nate Boerkircher, Aurora; Davon Brees, Centennial; Nathan Breon, Cozad; Max Brinker, Skutt Catholic; Blake Brummer, Skutt Catholic; Connor Crumbliss, Sandy Creek; Drew Daum, McCook; Gage Dengel, Bellevue East; Jacob Diaz, York; Jake Frezell, Omaha Central; Zach Fye, Crete; Tayden Gentrup, Lincoln Pius X; Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest; Abraham Hoskins III, Omaha Central; Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge; Jett Janssen, Lincoln East; Evan Johnson, Adams Central; Jordan Kavulak, Seward; Braden Klover, Wymore; Jack Larchik, Gretna; Tyler Lenz, Seward; Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood; Tyler Marlatt, Elmwood-Murdock; Ryan Marlatt, Aurora; Alan Mendoza, Omaha South; Jackson Miller, Kearney High; Tanner Millikan, Platteview; Seth Novak , Ashland-Greenwood; Aidan Oerter, Norris; Elijah Onate, Gibbon; Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus; Blake Podany, Gretna; Timothy Prokupek, Plattsmouth; Andrew Rathman, Plattsmouth; Dallas Rogers, Papillion LaVista South; Michael Rutherford, Central City; Ethan Schmidt, Norris; Drake Sherman, Lincoln Southwest; Keithan Stafford, Doniphan-Trumbell; Ethan Twohig, Holdrege; Keaton Van Housen, High Plains Community; Beau Woods, York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.