FNBO Nationals beat Alliance in first nine-inning game of season

Carter Johnson motioned toward his team’s dugout after safely making it to second base in the bottom of the second inning. He pointed and made a celebratory gesture as both his teammates and the fans cheered for him.
Johnson had smacked a double to left field that scored both Derrick Kuhlmann and Tate Janas, and he gave his team a 3-0 lead early on.
His hit was one of many for the North Platte FNBO Nationals as they defeated Alliance 7-1 on Monday at Bill Wood Field.
“Offensively, we’re starting to put it together,” North Platte coach Andy Butler said. “We’re aggressive on the base path and things like that. It’s hard to single one or two guys out when we’re having great at-bats.”
This game was a little different from most of the Nationals’ other games this year. Instead of playing a doubleheader, both teams opted for just one regular nine-inning game.
Butler didn’t change the team’s strategy going in, as they still went with a committee of pitchers rather than working with a starter and a closer.
Those pitchers excelled on the mound, not giving Alliance a chance to get used to one of them. Janas got the starting nod, and worked three innings only letting up one hit. Cody Wright relieved him in the fourth inning, also letting up just one hit during his two innings of play. Trey Barker wrapped up the day with three hits allowed, but gave up Alliance’s only run of the day.
“We kind of put our pitchers in a tough spot just because they were all on pretty short leashes with our upcoming schedule,” Butler said. “That can either really show up in a performance like it did today...or there’s no real sitting in there and getting a groove.”
North Platte saw big games offensively from Johnson (three hits), Tyler Tobey and Janas (two hits each). Both Johnson and Jaylan Ruffin led the team with two RBIs each.
RBIs from both Janas and Johnson gave North Platte an early lead after the second inning. The next run came in the fourth inning off Cody Wright’s RBI double to score in Johnson.
“We’ve kind of been playing down to other teams’ levels,” Wright said. “I think today we stepped it up.”
The Nationals added another run in the sixth inning when Ruffin scored on a passed ball to make it a 5-0 game. Their final two runs came in the seventh inning when Ruffin’s single brought home both Janas and Johnson.
Alliance scored its only run in the top of the eighth inning off a Barker wild pitch, but couldn’t get a late rally going.
This game was off the heels of a sweep of Columbus on Sunday. North Platte won the first game 10-5 off of eight hits and seven RBIs. Seven players in the lineup recorded a hit, and Kuhlmann led the way with two hits and two runs scored.
The second game saw North Platte muster up just four hits, and had to win it in the bottom of the seventh off a Tyler Tobey walk-off double that scored both Janas and Johnson with two outs.
“To have two or three wins where they’ve been really close and we need the defensive outs, or we need the runs here or there, it has been pretty good,” Butler said. “Momentum-wise, I think we’ve gotten to the point where we’re more worried about us than any other team.”
