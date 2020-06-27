A fifth-inning rally fueled by four walks and a single helped the North Platte FNBO Nationals come from behind to defeat Lincoln Southwest juniors On To College 5-3 on Saturday night.
Tate Janas got the start for North Platte, allowing three runs off four hits and two walks. Trey Barker replaced him to start the fourth inning. He gave up three hits in four scoreless innings.
Max Olivas got the start for Lincoln Southwest and held the Nationals to just two hits, but his five walks contributed to North Platte scoring three runs off of him. Drew Styskal pitched to start the fifth inning, letting up two runs on three hits.
Lincoln Southwest struck first on the second day of the Mike Peterson Tournament. On To College led off the second inning with a walk followed by a single from Jack Shaffer. A fielder’s choice followed by a sacrifice bunt made it a 2-0 game early.
North Platte got a run back in the top of the third inning off a Tyler Tobey RBI double to score Cody Wright from first. Lincoln Southwest got three singles from Charlie Fox, Cole Sumovich and Shaffer in the bottom of the inning to make it a 3-1 game.
Both North Platte and Lincoln Southwest put runners on in the fourth inning, but failed to score them.
The fifth inning was when the game turned in the Nationals’ favor. Jaylan Ruffin and Wright both walked to start the inning, and a single from Derrick Kuhlmann loaded up the bases. Bryce Butterfield walked to score the tying run. A passed ball the next batter allowed Wright and Kuhlmann to score and give North Platte the lead.
The Nationals added another run in the next inning off Tobey’s RBI single to put the game at 5-3.
Lincoln Southwest put runners on in the last three innings of the game, but couldn’t bring them around to score.
North Platte was led offensively by Tobey’s two-hit, two-RBI game. Lincoln Southwest had two-hit games from Taiyo Takahashi, Fox and Shaffer.
The Nationals faced Omaha Skutt in the nightcap of the Saturday games. The game went past press time, look online at nptelegraph.com for results.
