Will Coe allowed four hits over six innings to lead the FBNO Nationals Legion baseball team to a 8-4 win over Lincoln Northeast on Friday afternoon.
All four runs scored against Coe were unearned as the Nationals committed four errors in an opening-day matchup in the Mike Peterson Tournament.
Coe threw 101 pitches and struck out three while he walked four. He got nine groundball outs in the start.
Carsen Johnson pitched a scoreless seventh inning as North Platte won for the eighth time in nine games so far this season. The Nationals are scheduled to continue weekend tournament play on Saturday.
Lincoln Northeast scored twice in the first to grab an early lead, but the Nationals scored two runs in each of the next three innings to take control.
Jaylan Ruffin, Bryce Butterfield, Gus Kreber and Johnson all had two hits in the win for the Nationals and Butterfield and Johnson both drove in two runs.
The Nationals finished with 10 hits
Butterfield had a two-run double in the second inning as North Platte tied the score 2-2.
The Nationals took the lead for good with two runs in the third.
Wright drove home Ruffin and then eventually scored on a fielder’s choice in the inning.
North Platte added two runs in the top of the fourth to build a 6-1 lead. Gus Kreber hit a one-out triple and scored on an error
The Nationals other run in the inning came as Derrick Kuhlman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Lincoln Northeast scored in the bottom of the inning and then added a run in the sixth.
The Nationals tacked on single runs in the sixth and seventh innings on a Lincoln Northeast error and a RBI single, respectively.
Cody Bruss drove in two runs to lead the Lincoln Northeast, while no team member had more than one hit
Northeast starter Erik Hite allowed five hits and six runs as he pitched into the fourth inning.
Two of the runs he surrendered were unearned.
Jack Duncan came in relief and pitched the final 3 2/3 innings for the Judds Bros.
