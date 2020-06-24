The North Platte FNBO Nationals outhit Grand Island in both games of Wednesday’s road doubleheader, but came away with mixed results.
The first game saw North Platte (7-1) playing from behind for most of the contest, losing 9-5. The second game saw the Nationals take the lead late and hold on to win 3-2.
The Nationals head to Lincoln for the Mike Peterson Tournament this weekend, with the first game being played on Friday.
North Platte 5, Grand Island 9
Grand Island had a two-out rally in the second inning to take control of the game after North Platte led 2-0 early. Bryce Butterfield, who got the start for North Platte, struggled to close out the inning.
Butterfield hit Grand Island’s Zack Kissack with a pitch before walking Matt Jurgensmier. Jay Gustafson roped a double to left field to tie the game, and back-to-back singles by Rans Sanders and Carson Cahoy put the score at 4-2.
The Nationals responded by loading the bases in the top of the third, but they only managed one run after Jeremiah Seamann walked.
Back-to-back North Platte errors in the bottom of the inning gave Grand Island a three-run lead, which proved to be enough to win.
The Nationals added another run in the top of the fourth on a Cody Wright sacrifice fly, setting the score at 7-4. Again, Grand Island tacked on more runs in the bottom of the inning off a bases-loaded walk and another North Platte error to set the score at 9-4.
The Nationals got one more run in the top of the fifth, but couldn’t get another rally going.
Four errors plagued North Platte, and despite outhitting Grand Island, it couldn’t make anything of it.
Butterfield went three innings, allowing seven runs (four of which were earned) on five hits. Cole Wright took over after that, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks.
Both Jaylan Ruffin and Gus Kreber went 2-for-4, and Tyler Tobey had a 2-RBI double in the first inning, his only hit of the game.
North Platte 3, Grand Island 2
Grand Island secured another early lead in the second game, taking advantage of Ruffin in the first inning trying to settle into the game.
Ruffin walked Sanders and Cahoy, then hit Grand Island’s Mike Buhrman with a pitch to load the bases. That set the stage for Jason Jurgensmier’s 2-RBI single to put the score at 2-0.
Grand Island threatened to put another run on the board in the second with a runner on third, but Ruffin got out of the jam with a strikeout.
North Platte tied the game in the third inning. Wright crushed a leadoff home run to left field — North Platte’s first of the season — to get the Nationals on the board.
Derrick Kuhlmann got on base two batters later with a single, took second on a wild pitch, then scored off of Butterfield’s RBI single.
Grand Island had two runners on with just one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, but a double play ended its bid at another run.
North Platte took the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Will Coe scored on a wild pitch. The Nationals had runners on second and third, but they couldn’t bring them home after Tobey struckout to end the inning.
Grand Island had its chances by putting runners on in the last two innings, but couldn’t bring them around to score. North Platte took the second game 3-2.
Ruffin went two innings, allowing two runs off two hits, striking out three and walking three. He was replaced by Wright, who pitched four shutout innings. He gave up just two hits, struck out three batters and walked two.
Tobey pitched the seventh, only putting one runner one with a walk.
Kuhlmann, Butterfield and Kreber led the way on offense with two hits each, and Wright and Butterfield had an RBI each.
