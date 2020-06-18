FNBO Nationals sweep Alliance in opener

ALLIANCE — Sometimes, all it takes is to put the ball in play, which is what happened in the seventh inning of the North Platte FNBO Nationals first game of the season Thursday at Alliance.
Outfielder Tate Janas came to the plate with no outs and runners on first and second in a tie game. A grounder to shortstop led to an error, which allowed pitcher and outfielder Jaylan Ruffin to score the go-ahead run from second base. A four-batter bottom of the inning secured the 3-2 win for the Nationals.
The story for the first five innings was dominant pitching and defense by both sides. Both Alliance and North Platte had runners on third within the first three innings, but couldn’t bring them around to score.
The fourth inning saw the game’s first run. Janas led off the inning with a double and advanced to third three batters later on a fielder’s choice. Outfielder Bryce Butterfield’s single the next at-bat allowed Janas to put one on the board for North Platte.
The Nationals tacked on another run in the top of the sixth inning after second baseman Carter Johnson’s single brought third baseman Tyler Tobey home. First baseman Jeremiah Seamann tried to score from second on the hit, but was thrown out at home, ending the inning.
Alliance tied things up in the bottom of the inning after getting four hits in the inning. It threatened to take the lead with a runner on third and two outs, but a fly out to Derrick Kuhlmann at shortstop ended the inning. That set the stage for the Nationals to take the lead in the seventh.
Ruffin got the start on the mound and had five solid innings of work. He was taken out in favor of Butterfield in the sixth inning after giving up a leadoff double and an RBI single. Ruffin ended the day allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out three and walked two on 72 pitches. Butterfield finished the game allowing two hits and walking one batter.
The Nationals collected seven hits in the first game, led by Johnson’s two. He finished the day 2-for-3 with an RBI. Janas and Butterfield each had RBIs of their own.
Game 2
While the first game between North Platte and Alliance was close and full of strong defense, the second game was the complete opposite. Hits were commonplace (19 total, 12 of which were from North Platte) and both teams combined for 10 errors.
The Nationals harped on Alliance starting pitcher JJ Garza early, collecting five hits and six runs, only two of which were earned. Alliance had three errors in the first two innings, which allowed North Platte to keep those early rallies going and win the second game 10-4.
Ruffin got on base due to an error in the first inning and advanced to second when outfielder Cody Wright walked. A throwing error by Garza allowed Ruffin to score and Wright to head to third. A wild pitch two pitches later allowed Wright to score. Three consecutive singles by Kuhlmann, Tobey and Seamann gave North Platte a 3-0 lead early.
Johnson, Ruffin and Wright scored in the second inning to boost the score to 6-0. Tobey had a two-out single in the inning to score two runs.
Alliance began a rally in the third inning, scoring two runs off of three hits and an error. It added one more in the fourth to make it a 6-3 game.
That rally was extinguished by a four-run fifth inning for the Nationals. Seamann scored on a wild pitch. Later in the same at-bat, Ruffin roped a double to left field to score Butterfield and designated hitter/catcher Gus Kreber. Janas’ RBI single brought home North Platte’s final run of the day, setting the score at 10-3.
Alliance added one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning off an RBI double. They had a runner on third with two outs, but failed to send him home.
Trey Barker got the start for the second game. He allowed three runs (two earned) off of six hits, striking out one and walking one. Johnson relieved Barker in the fifth inning, holding Alliance to just one run on one hit, striking out three and walking two.
North Platte scored 10 runs off 12 hits. Ruffin and Tobey each went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Wright and Seamann added two hits of their own, while Janas and Kuhlmann had one.
Next up for the Nationals is another doubleheader on Friday against Gering. The first game will start at 3 p.m. and the second will begin around 5 p.m.
North Platte’s home opener is Sunday.
