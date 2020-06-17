Former North Platte Knight will continue career at York College

Catie Whitehead, a 6-foot, 1-inch forward for North Platte Community College, has accepted an offer to continue her basketball and academic collegiate career at York College in York.
Whitehead played in 30 games for the Knights in 2019-20, leading the team in blocks with 39. She averaged 4.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while helping to lead the Knights to a 10-21 record and a Region IX and District F championship.
“We could not be more excited and happier for Catie on her commitment to York College,” said NPCC head women’s basketball coach Jeff Thurman. “She has worked very hard and diligently in her one year here at NPCC.”
Thurman said Whitehead was an amazing teammate and student-athlete during her time at NPCC.
“It has been a pleasure getting to know Catie, and we are excited that she has the opportunity to play at the next level,” said Thurman. “Plus, she is just a couple hours away, so we will definitely catch a game or two.”
Whitehead, of New Port Richey, Florida, graduated with an associate degree from NPCC while carrying a 3.10 cumulative GPA.
