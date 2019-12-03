Four North Platte football players earn all-conference honors

Four North Platte football players have been recognized as GNAC all-conference selections for the 2019 season.
After a 1-8 record in 2018, North Platte improved to 3-6 this past season, winning three consecutive games in October against Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star and Omaha Benson.
"GNAC all conference selections are a strong reflection of our overall program," North Platte head coach Todd Rice said. "I am really proud of these players, and they are great representatives of the continued improvement in our program."
Player, grade, position
Dalton Caley, Sr., quarterback
Caley rushed for 333 yards and three touchdowns on 91 carries, while passing for 195 yards and four touchdowns.
Elliott Purdy, Sr., tight end/linebacker
Purdy led the Bulldogs defensively with 88 total tackles, while also serving as the team’s starting tight end.
Cody Wright, Jr., fullback
Wright led North Platte on the ground, running for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns on 211 attempts. The junior rushed for over 100 yards in seven of North Platte’s nine games.
Blake Vaughn, Jr., running back/
defensive back
Vaughn was the second leading rusher for the Bulldogs, gaining 578 yards and 10 touchdowns on 61 attempts. The big-play threat averaged 9.5 yards per carry. Vaughn also started at cornerback, amassing 32 tackles and
one interception.
