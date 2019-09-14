Fremont rallies back from 17-point third-quarter deficit to beat North Platte, 24-20

From the time Todd Rice returned for his second stint as North Platte’s football coach in February, 2018, he’s talked about building a foundation.
On Friday, the Bulldogs showed a jam-packed crowd at Bauer Field their progress in that regard.
While the Bulldogs displayed great strides after what Rice called a disappointing 40-14 loss to Columbus last week, the end result shows the foundation is still under construction.
Fremont scored 21-unanswered points and overcame a 20-3 third-quarter deficit to stay unbeaten and win 24-20, handing North Platte a bitter loss on Homecoming night.
"It’s a process," Rice said. "We talk about needing to win in the critical moments and tonight we didn’t win enough of those. But, these guys know what we’re trying to do. Our effort was tremendous. These guys played their hearts out and deserved to win this game."
After last week’s game, Rice vowed that he and his coaching staff would do a better job preparing the team. Early on Friday, the strides in practice were evident.
The Bulldogs (0-3) marched down the field on their first possession of the game to the tune of 63 yards on seven plays — all runs — capped by a 3-yard quarterback keeper from Dalton Caley for a 6-0 lead. Cody Wright, who unofficially finished with 107 yards on 20 carries, toted the ball five times for 37 yards on the drive.
After Fremont (3-0) countered with a 27-yard field goal from Jace Lamkins, North Platte again went to its ground-and-pound attack. This time, Blake Vaughn took an outside-right run eight yards for North Platte’s second touchdown in as many possessions for a 13-3 lead.
The Bulldog defense kept the score right there, stuffing Fremont at the 2-yard line on the final play of the first half.
At halftime, the Bulldog marching band played "Thriller" which proved to be an omen of things to come.
North Platte’s defense picked up right where they left off, forcing a three-and-out on Fremont’s opening possession of the second half.
On the ensuing Bulldog possession, Vaughn again got the ball and again ran behind the right side of the offensive line, bursting free for a 54-yard touchdown and a 20-3 lead with 10 minutes, 40 second remaining in the third. Vaughn finished with 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
On Fremont’s next possession, Bulldog defender Tyler Tobey sacked Tigers quarterback Jack Cooper, forcing a 3rd-and-goal from the North Platte 22-yard line.
Copper hooked up with his go-to receiver Dawson Glause for a 22-yard touchdown to flip momentum and cut North Platte’s lead to 20-10 with 3:55 left in the third.
A North Platte fumble on an option toss gave Fremont the ball at the Bulldog 31 with 10:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-1 from the 10, an offside penalty on North Platte gave Fremont a first down. On the next play, 6-foot-1, 220-pound, Carter Newell rumbled in for a 5-yard touchdown run, cutting the Bulldog lead to 20-17 with 9:10 remaining.
With North Platte trying to bleed the clock, a second fourth-quarter fumble gave Fremont the ball back at their own 35 with 2:08 on the clock.
Nic Davis sacked Cooper on first down and Fremont failed to move the ball on its next two plays, setting up a 4th-and-11 from their own 33 with 1:38 left.
The Tigers turned to their bag of tricks, converting with a catch-and-lateral that ended up in the hands of Micah Moore who had more than enough yards for the first down.
Moments later, Fremont took its first lead of the game on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to Glause with 1:10 left.
Trailing 24-20, North Platte drove to the Fremont 34-yard line, but a Hail Mary throw as time expired was incomplete.
"We preach fundamentals and execution, and I thought we did a lot of that through the first half," Rice said. "Throughout the night, we obviously struggled to get (Fremont) off the field in third and fourth downs."
North Platte hits the road for the next two games, traveling to Grand Island on Friday and Lincoln Southwest on Sept. 27.
Fremont (3-0) 3 0 7 14—24
North Platte (0-3) 6 7 7 0—20
N: Dalton Caley 3 run (Two-point try no good)
F: Jace Lamkins 27-yard field goal
N: Blake Vaughn 8 run (Nick Borges PAT good)
N: Blake Vaughn 54 run (Borges PAT good)
F: Jack Cooper 22 pass to Dawson Glause (Lamkins PAT good)
F: Carter Newill 5 TD (Lamkins PAT good)
F: Cooper 13 pass to Glause (Lamkin PAT good)
