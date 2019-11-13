Garden City CC overcomes eight-point halftime deficit to rally past NPCC 86-79

Garden City Community College outscored North Platte Community College 55-40 in the second half, overcoming an eight-point halftime deficit for an 86-79 win on Wednesday.
Garden City freshman Tahlik Chavez connected on five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points for head coach Patrick Nee and the Bronc Busters (3-1).
If the name rings a bell, it’s because Nee is the son of former Nebraska men’s basketball coach Danny Nee, who guided the Huskers to five NCAA Tournament appearances and coached in Lincoln from 1986 to 2000.
Roaming the other sideline was longtime NPCC (2-2) head coach Kevin O’Connor, who entered the game fresh off his 700th career win on Saturday.
O’Connor’s bunch was led offensively by Courtney Murrell’s 21 points, followed by Damon Harge with 16 — all in the second half — Tim Johnson with 12 and DaVonte Tharpe with nine.
The Knights came out of the gates in good form, jumping out to a 16-7 lead in front of a good crowd at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
Garden City responded with a quick 6-0 run out of a timeout, but NPCC had countered with a strong finish to the half.
With 7 minutes, 30 seconds remaining before halftime, Luke Christen gave it up to Johnson on a 2-on-1 fast-break for a 24-17 Knights lead. On NPCC’s next possession, Christen — who finished with seven points — hit a fadeaway jumper on the block. Then, a quick NPCC steal led to a Johnson transition layup. After a defensive stop, Murrell and Johnson had numbers on the break and executed perfectly, with Johnson making the extra pass to a wide open Murrell for an easy deuce.
When the dust settled, NPCC had its largest lead of the game at 30-17 with 5:40 left in the first half.
With a minute left in the first, Gary White III found Przemyslaw Zygmuncik who buried a 3 to put the Knights up 39-27, but Garden City scored the final four points of the half to cut the halftime lead to 39-31.
Chavez foreshadowed what was to come on the very first possession of the second half, drilling a 3, then another from almost the exact same spot moments later to cut the Knights lead to 41-39 just two minute into the second half.
A Naj Ashley-Emory bucket tied it at 45 apiece, then Chavez leaked out on a fast break for an easy lay-in to give the Bronc Busters a 47-45 lead at the 15:25 mark.
Murrell tied it with a tough bucket on the other end, but Daishaun Woods answered with his only 3 of the night, giving his team a 52-49 lead.
NPCC stayed within
striking distance, but couldn’t ever get the game tied again.
A Murrell 3, followed by a Harge floater cut Garden City’s lead to 61-60 at 9:02. Another drive and finish by Harge cut it 66-65 with 7:30 left, but NPCC was outscored 20-14 the rest of the way, falling for the first time since the season opener against Hastings junior varsity.
After playing their last three games at home, the Knights will now hit the road for their next two on Saturday at Cloud County Community College (Concordia, Kansas) and against the Bronc Busters again on Wednesday.
Garden City CC (3-1) 31 55 — 86
North Platte CC (2-2) 39 40 — 79
NPCC women
fall at Colby CC
By TESSA BURFORD
North Platte Community College
COLBY, Kan. — Colby Community College defeated North Platte Community College 68-50 on Wednesday.
Ashley Hasset had 21 points and five rebounds for NPCC, Emily Joseph has 11 and Jalyn Reagans grabbed six rebounds.
"Our effort and energy were there tonight, but we just could not put it in the hoop," NPCC head coach Jeff Thurman said. "(Give) credit to Colby, we had some good looks that just did not fall tonight, but we will get back into the gym tomorrow and get back to work."
The Knights (2-4) next play in the Hesston College Classic in Hesston, Kansas. NPCC’s first game of the tournament is against host Hesston College on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a game against Bethel College JV on Saturday at noon NPCC is back home on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. when they’ll host Western Wyoming Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.