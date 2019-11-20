Garden City CC tops NPCC men 96-87

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Garden City Community College defeated North Platte Community College 96-87 on Wednesday. It was the second time the Bronc Busters (4-2) beat the Knights (2-4) in a week, after Garden City topped NPCC 86-79 on Nov. 13 in North Platte.
On Wednesday, Garden City jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but clung to a 39-37 advantage at halftime. The Knights responded by taking a four-point lead after a Damon Harge 3-pointer five minutes into the second half. However, Garden City answered back later in the half with a 20-3 run to pull away.
Courtney Murrell led the Knights with 20 points and seven rebounds, Tim Johnson added 18 points, Luke Christen had 15 points and seven boards, Danilo Matovic added 14 points and Damon Harge had 10. For Murrell, it was the third consecutive game he’s scored 20 or more points.
For the Bronc Busters, guard Tahlik Chavez had a team-high 20 points, while adding seven rebounds, three assists and just one turnover. Daishaun Woods added 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, and Naj Ashley-Emory had 15 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Garden City shot 49% from the field, while NPCC was at 41%.
The loss drops NPCC to 0-3 on the road this season. The Knights return home on Saturday for a women’s-men’s doubleheader against Western Wyoming Community College at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s game at approximately 3 p.m.
NPCC (2-4) 37 50 — 87
GCCC (4-2) 39 57 — 96
