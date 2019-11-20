Garden City CC tops NPCC men 96-87

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA TONIGHT... .A FAST MOVING UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL SPREAD PRECIPITATION TO SOUTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA TONIGHT. PRECIPITATION WILL START OUT AS RAIN, THEN QUICKLY CHANGE OVER TO SNOW BY MID EVENING, BEFORE ENDING AFTER MIDNIGHT. A BAND OF HEAVIER SNOW MAY DEVELOP FROM EASTERN PERKINS AND WESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY, NORTH INTO EASTERN KEITH, MCPHERSON, LOGAN, HOOKER AND THOMAS COUNTIES. WITHIN THIS BAND, SNOWFALL MAY REACH 2+ INCHES. IN ADDITION TO SNOW, NORTHERLY WINDS MAY GUST UP TO 35 MPH TONIGHT, REDUCING VISIBILITIES AND MAKING TRAVEL HAZARDOUS, PARTICULARLY ALONG THE INTERSTATE CORRIDOR FROM OGALLALA TO NORTH PLATTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CST /3 AM MST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CST /3 AM MST/ THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL IS EXPECTED WITH THE GREATEST IMPACTS ALONG THE INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR FROM OGALLALA TO NORTH PLATTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&