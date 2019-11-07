Garden County ousted by Humphrey St. Francis in first round of D2 tourney

Kayden Kramer, left, and Mallory Zorn, right, of Garden County block as Olivia Wiese of Humphrey St. Francis kills the ball during the first round of the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday at Lincoln Northeast High School.

 DARIN EPPERLY

LINCOLN — Humphrey St. Francis made quick work of Garden County in Thursday’s Class D2 first round state tourney matchup at Lincoln Northeast High School.

The fifth-seeded Flyers (23-4) handed the fourth-seeded Eagles (29-2) just their second loss of the season, sweeping their way to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-10 victory.

Caitlin Jarosz led the Flyers offense with a match-high 17 kills, while also adding eight digs. Kylee Wessel had eight kills and 11 digs, while Peighton Eisenmenger posted 13 digs and Alissa Kosch had five aces and eight digs for HSF.

Kaitlyn Hunt and Kayden Kramer led Garden County with five kills apiece.

The Flyers advance to the semifinals where they’ll meet top-seeded Lawrence-Nelson on Friday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Lawrence-Nelson advanced by sweeping No. 8 seed Giltner 25-10, 25-8, 25-14 on Thursday.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.