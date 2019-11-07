Garden County ousted by Humphrey St. Francis in first round of D2 tourney

LINCOLN — Humphrey St. Francis made quick work of Garden County in Thursday’s Class D2 first round state tourney matchup at Lincoln Northeast High School.
The fifth-seeded Flyers (23-4) handed the fourth-seeded Eagles (29-2) just their second loss of the season, sweeping their way to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-10 victory.
Caitlin Jarosz led the Flyers offense with a match-high 17 kills, while also adding eight digs. Kylee Wessel had eight kills and 11 digs, while Peighton Eisenmenger posted 13 digs and Alissa Kosch had five aces and eight digs for HSF.
Kaitlyn Hunt and Kayden Kramer led Garden County with five kills apiece.
The Flyers advance to the semifinals where they’ll meet top-seeded Lawrence-Nelson on Friday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Lawrence-Nelson advanced by sweeping No. 8 seed Giltner 25-10, 25-8, 25-14 on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.