Geiser: Annual Kites and Castles event going virtual

The annual Kites and Castles will still take place this year by virtual Facebook entries. The novel coronavirus has changed many events this year including the annual Kites and Castles event normally at Lake McConaughy. This year, event managers are asking castle builders to take a video of their team building their sand creations, then time lapse it and download to the Kites and Castles Facebook page. From there, the public will judge for the winners in the following divisions:
People that can get out to a beach to build can enter the beach division and for those that cannot get to a beach there is the home sandbox division. Both divisions will consist of kids 8 and younger; young adults from 9 to 16; the open class of mixed teams; and family, which are all related.
The rules are simple, set up a camera or phone and create a time-lapse of you and your team making a castle. Only natural materials may be used to embellish the sculpture and forms may be used for rough shaping only. Sculptures must be free standing. Submit your time lapse and other pictures by posting on the Kites and Castles Facebook Page by July 25. Preregistration is required. Forms can be downloaded from kitesandcastles.com or from the Kites and Castles Facebook page.
Tick precautions
Ticks like to rest on low-lying brush and catch a ride on a passing animal or people. The areas that have a high risk of tick infestation are wooded areas and low-growing grasslands. Caution should be taken if you go in these areas. To help prevent ticks from hitching a ride on your skin or clothing, take precautions like walking on cut areas or paths instead of tall grassy areas.
Wear light colored clothing as this will allow you to easily see ticks on your clothing and gives you the opportunity to remove them before they can attach to your skin and feed. Wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants to reduce the skin area exposed to ticks. Tuck your shirt into your pants and pants into your socks. I know you might look a little goofy but this keeps the ticks on the outside of your clothing and keeps their efforts to crawl onto your skin to a minimum. Wearing muck or rubber boots with pants tucked in them will aid in keeping ticks off.
Using repellents can help protect you from ticks. Be sure to wash off the repellents when you return inside. Children should always have an adult apply the repellent for them to keep it out of tender eyes and mouths.
Always use a tick repellent on pets and do frequent tick checks for a few days to make sure you and your pets have no ticks. It’s not always easy to find a tick on pets, but checking areas like the ears, neck and chest are good areas to start. Tick-checks on people should include a visual inspection of clothing and exposed skin, followed by a full-body examination when you return to your tent, cabin or home.
If you find a tick attached to the skin use a pair of tweezers to remove the tick by grabbing the head of the tick, which will be attached to the skin, and pulling it straight out. Do not pinch the body of the tick or try smothering the tick with petroleum oil or any other products or burning the tick off; this will cause the tick to extract its bodily fluids into the person it is in contact with possibly transmitting disease.
Virtual webinar series
When the heat is just too much outside you can still learn about the science behind common sights in nature through a virtual webinar series hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission this summer.
The series, “The Science of …,” is at 3 p.m. Thursdays, Central time. The program began Thursday and continues each Thursday through Aug. 13. Educators will discuss the science behind six common nature and animal topics. This series is perfect for anyone curious about our natural world.
The webinars are free, but each requires a separate registration. A list of the webinars, with registration links can be found on the Game and Parks Facebook page, or type in the following links to join in on learning and fun.
» Thursday: The Science of Animal Scat; fal.cn/animalscat.
» July 23: The Science of Bites and Stings; fal.cn/bites_stings.
» July 30: The Science of Predators; fal.cn/scienceofpredators.
» Aug. 6: The Science of Animal Love; fal.cn/animallove.
» Aug. 13: The Science of Animal Myths; fal.cn/animalmyths.
If more information is needed, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov, or check out the Facebook pages for Game and Parks and Nebraska Project WILD.
Hunter education class
A hunter education class will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on July 27, 28, 29 and 30. Firearm hunter education courses provide instruction in the areas of safe firearm use, shooting and sighting techniques, hunter ethics, game identification, and conservation management. Hunters ages 12 through 29 must have completed Firearm Hunter Education and carry proof on their person when hunting anything with a firearm or air gun.
Firearm Hunter Education Courses are offered by knowledgeable and dedicated volunteer instructors. Hunters ages 12 through 29 must have completed Firearm Hunter Education and carry proof on their person when hunting anything with a firearm or air gun. Students 11 years of age and older on the examination day will be able to take the test and complete the course and may be issued a certificate of successful completion of the course. Pre-registration is required; students can sign up on the Game and Parks web page at outdoornebraska.gov/huntereducation.
At the first session, everyone under 18 years of age must give the instructor a signed, completed parental release form that is available on the Game and Parks web page. All students under 19 years of age should be accompanied by a parent/guardian to the first session to ensure appropriate information is received on dates, sessions, and additional requirements.
