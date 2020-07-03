Geiser: Be safe during the holiday weekend

Many people will be outside for the Independence Day holiday, so please keep safety in mind. Safety around the water is one we all need to remember. Be cautious around rivers, especially those that may be have high water levels flowing through them as deep drop-offs and swift currents may occur and can be dangerous. Underwater snags may be unseen and can also be a problem in swift water. When in any body of water, wear a life vest and always have kids wear a life vest while swimming; it only takes a second for a child to disappear in the water.
Always keep an eye on the sky for severe weather. Severe weather can hit quickly, if you are on the water and see the first sign of a storm, get off the water before it hits.
Boaters and personal watercraft users need to read the 2020 boating guide and know the rules and regulations before hitting the water, and never go boating under the influence.
As part of a national effort to reduce the number of accidents and deaths related to boating under the influence, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will participate in Operation Dry Water during the July holiday.
Alcohol use while boating is one of the leading factors in boater deaths. In Nebraska, it is unlawful to operate a motorboat with a blood alcohol level content of .08% or greater. Boating under the influence carries penalties such as vessel impoundment, fines, jail time and loss of boating privileges.
Be sure to have all required boating safety equipment on board, including life jackets, U.S. Coast Guard-approved floatation devices, lights, fire extinguisher, horn, bailing bucket and an orange flag if pulling skiers and tubers. Children age 12 and younger and anyone riding or operating a personal watercraft or being pulled on a towable must wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, is required to successfully complete a boating safety course and possess a course certificate while operating a boat or personal watercraft. You must be at least 14 years of age to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska. To take the online course, visit the Game and Parks web site at outdoornebraska.gov/boatereducation.
Six state recreation areas will allow fireworks on July 4
Visitors to six state recreation areas will be allowed to light off fireworks on July 4. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging them to be especially careful this year.
The areas that will permit fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 are Branched Oak (Liebers Point only), Fort Kearny, Memphis, Fremont Lakes, Pawnee and Wagon Train. All other state recreation areas do not permit fireworks.
Signs at recreation areas will point the way to designated fireworks sites and boundaries will be clearly marked. Use of fireworks elsewhere in state areas or at other times is prohibited.
Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska by the state fire marshal are permitted, and visitors must pick up expended fireworks and deposit them in appropriate containers. Minor children must be supervised when discharging fireworks. Use, possession and the discharging of fireworks is at the sole risk of the users.
A park entry permit is required for all vehicles entering state recreation areas.
The Johnson Lake chamber and their sponsors will light the lake with fireworks on July 3 starting at 10 p.m. The free fireworks show can be seen from the public beach and shoreline along the state recreation area. A park entry permit is required.
Apply now for paddlefish permits
Applications for paddlefish snagging permits are being accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through July 14. If you’re looking for a new and fun adventure, fishing for paddlefish should be on that list. This sport can be done on your own or there are outfitters that can help anglers fill their permits during this season.
Snagging of paddlefish and nongame fish is permitted Oct. 1 to 31 in the Missouri River from the Gavins Point Dam west of Yankton, South Dakota, downstream to the mouth of the Big Sioux River at mile marker 734, west of Sioux City, Iowa. All inland waters in Nebraska are closed to paddlefish harvest.
There is a nonrefundable $7 application fee. If a permit is awarded, the remaining permit cost is $26 for residents and $50 for nonresidents. Successful applicants will be notified via email and have until Aug. 5 to pay for the permit online or at a Commission district office or service center. Also, all anglers must have a valid 2020 fishing permit.
Visit outdoornebraska.org to apply or use the form in the “2020 Fishing Guide.” Applicants must be 12 years of age by this Oct. 1 to be eligible for a permit. Mailed applications must be received in Game and Parks headquarters in Lincoln by 5 p.m. on July 14. Online applications end at 11:59 p.m.
Drawing results will be available by July 20. Any permits remaining following the drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. Central time.
Trout in the Classroom scholarships
It’s not too early for teachers to be thinking about classroom programs. Six $1,000 scholarships are available to Nebraska schools for Trout in the Classroom, a science-based program that allows students to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process by raising trout from eggs.
Scholarship applications, as well as program participation applications, are due Aug. 31.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators designed Trout in the Classroom curriculum as an opportunity for scientific learning for students in second through 12th grade. Participating educators receive curriculum, training for setting up their cold-water aquarium and caring for their fish and technical assistance throughout the school year. After the aquarium is set up in a classroom, Game and Parks provides participating schools rainbow trout eggs.
While caring for their new “class pet,” students learn how all aspects of a trout’s life cycle, food web and habitat are interconnected and affected by the environment. Students take ownership of caring for both their trout and the aquarium habitat by testing water quality and feeding the fish while monitoring their growth and development. As the program progresses, students see connections between their trout, water resources, the environment and themselves.
Nebraska Trout in the Classroom is sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission with funding from the Nebraska Environmental Trust and Nebraska Trout Unlimited Chapter 710.
For more information, visit outdoornebraska.org/troutintheclassroom or contact Grace Gaard at grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.