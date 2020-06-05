Geiser: Camping and swim beaches reopened

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission opened more camping opportunities in state park areas Thursday. All previous temporary restrictions on recreational vehicle and tent camping along with designated beaches and swimming areas were removed and are now open.
All reservation-only campsites and first-come, first-served campsites are now available to all camping units, including RVs, camping trailers and tents. Mormon Island and Danish Alps SRAs will remain closed to overnight camping due to high COVID-19 incidents in those communities.
Camp guests will be able to make reservations online for previously reservable sites or enjoy first-come, first-served camping across the state. Wildlife management areas remain open for camping if so posted.
For those wishing to get out to Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir, it is first-come, first-served for camping sites.
Game and Parks reminds park guests to practice social distancing to ensure compliance with the state’s directed health measures amid the COVID-19 health situation. Responsible recreation is very important, and guests need to continue to practice social distancing, follow all posted rules, keep group sizes small and practice good personal hygiene.
“With high demand for camping and outdoor recreational opportunities, and changes in the state’s Directed Health Measures, we are pleased to restore camping opportunities and allow guests to participate in activities they love — making memories in our parks,” Director Jim Douglas said. “We appreciate everyone enthusiasm and patience during these times we have worked to provide opportunities, while at the same time helping to protect the health of the public and our staff.”
The following measures went into effect Thursday:
» Game and Parks will return to the traditional format of combination advance reservation and first-come first-serve camping across the state. The park areas that will accommodate advance reservations for up to 50% of available campsites are listed on the agency website outdoornebraska.org.
» To provide for more opportunity for campers, the maximum length of stay will be seven days. Park offices remain closed at this time. Campers must pay for reserved sites online or for first-come first-serve sites via iron rangers.
» Shower houses and modern restrooms will open. Guests should bring soap or disinfecting wipes as availability of sanitation products is limited nationally.
» Outdoor playgrounds will open but guests should bring their own hand sanitizer.
» Designated beaches and designated swimming areas will open.
Those visiting parks should follow these guidelines to recreate responsibly:
» Maintain a 6-foot distance between other guests.
» Engage in recreational activities only with members of your household.
» Stick to low-risk activities to reduce stress on local emergency response and health care systems.
» Minimize travel distance from home. If your intended location is congested, come back at another time or move to a nearby, less-crowded site.
» Pack and use hand sanitizer often.
» Avoid high-touch areas. Clean public use surfaces, such as boat dock handrails and fish cleaning stations, with disinfecting wipes prior to use.
» If boating, do not congregate at boat ramps, boat docks, and beach areas.
» If you are sick, or have been exposed to someone who is sick with COVID-19, stay home.
» Leave no trace: Pack out everything you bring with you.
Remember all regulations and license options remain unchanged. Park guests are encouraged to buy state park and fishing permits ahead of time at outdoornebraska.org or at a vendor. Print them out to carry along. In North Platte call the district office for assistance at 308-535-8025.
Application period for big game draw permits begins June 8.
Hunters may begin applying for 2020 big game draw permits June 8. Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit, residents may apply for one elk permit, and residents and eligible landowners may apply for one antelope permit.
The application period begins at 1 p.m. Central Time on June 8. This is not a first-come-first-serve drawing, applicants have ample time for applying for the draw permits. Paper applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. CT or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications on June 26.
Only a nonrefundable application fee is due at the time of application. Drawing results will be available by July 3. Successful applicants will have until July 17 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference or bonus points and forfeiting the permit. Any forfeited draw permits, as well as unsold draw permits and buy-unit permits, will be sold over the counter on a first-come basis beginning Aug. 3.
Applicants who supply valid email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Applicants not providing valid email addresses will be responsible for monitoring their status online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Applications will be accepted:
» Online at OutdoorNebraska.org;
» Via U.S. Postal Service mail: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln NE 68503;
» Dropped off at any Game and Parks permitting office. A drop box or an Iron Ranger will be provided near the building.
The North Platte Game and Parks office is still closed to the public but customers can call the office at 308-535-8025 for assistance. A list of office phone numbers across the state can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/locations.
Draw units are established to provide equal opportunity to obtain permits in those units. They are determined by the overall demand on a unit’s permits. Residents get preference over nonresidents when these permits are drawn.
Details regarding drawings and permits may be found in the 2020 Big Game Guide, which is available at outdoornebraska.org or wherever permits are sold. Drawing statistics from previous years may be found at outdoornebraska.gov/drawresults.
To download an application form, regulations and hunting unit descriptions, visit outdoornebraska.gov/huntingseasons.
Online educational zoom classes in June
The Lake McConaughy Visitor and Water Interpretive Center will be offering online zoom classes in June. The classes will cover a variety of outdoor-related topics including the aquaifer, nature journals, and pollinators.
Zoom meetings have become very popular and a safe way to learn and keep connected since the new coronavirus became prevalent. Zoom meetings can be viewed on cell phones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers.
These informative classes will have a pre-registration provided in the links below. After registering for the classes, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the zoom meeting. Please note that all times are Mountain.
» Aquaifer: 2 p.m., June 11. Register in advance for this meeting: zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYvc-ivrD0uE9W7fZC3BubtOC3OexKRHimb.
» Nature journals: 2 p.m., June 18. Register in advance for this meeting, zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqduygrDIqHtXOj7N7qAZ0wzq7qSOtlrXU
» Pollinators: 2 p.m., June 25. Register in advance for this meeting, zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYkcO2qqTsqHNNijzTOhVSV1ojNuYcj8Df2.
For more information about these classes contact Heidi Swanson, naturalist at the visitor center at 308-284-8805 or email heidi.swanson@nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.