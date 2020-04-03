Geiser: Getting outside during a pandemic

Most people are fully aware of the importance during this time to try and keep safe. No one wants to have family or friends put in dire situations, so we all need to work together and coexist with new, temporary changes to our lifestyles.
Getting outside is a way to feel normal and gives us a brief sense of how things were just a few months ago. Being outside to get exercise and fresh air can lift our spirits and help pass the time from being cooped up, however, we all have a new set of rules that we must play by that have been deeply influenced by a relentless disease that shows no boundaries.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has made many changes due to the coronavirus and be assured that the changes made have been done to keep all the people that visit our parks, recreation areas and wildlife management areas along with Game and Parks staff safe and to hopefully help slow the spread of COVID-19. Staying ahead of the spread of this disease will take all of us working together in a proactive effort.
Starting Monday and running through May 8, overnight camping at state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas will be prohibited, extensions to these dates is possible. State park lodging facilities and cabins are also closed through May 8.
When people go camping they would be abiding by the recommended 6 foot distance at campgrounds, however sometimes we forget that when we go camping we travel away from home and need to stop for cash, gas, food, restroom breaks and other items. These “other stops” is how the virus inadvertently gets spread.
Closing our parks is in keeping with national recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cities and states across the nation are taking similar proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Refunds will be given to campers who have prepaid fees. To cancel a park reservation, call the parks reservation line at 402-471-1414 or online at nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com/. The camping closure will be reevaluated in the future to determine if an extension is necessary.
State parks and recreation areas will remain open for day use, which are those park-related activities occurring primarily from sunrise and until 10 p.m. when traditional quiet hours begin. Game and Parks previously closed playgrounds, play structures and public shower buildings to public use, but park guests may still enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet and group sizes of 10 people or less. Park guests should avoid congested parking lots, trailheads and other busy access sites.
A limited number of public restrooms remain open in our state parks and are being frequently cleaned using Centers for Disease Control guidelines for disinfection. Due to limited availability of resources, people utilizing the parks for day use should bring their own soap for handwashing or hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol where water is not available.
Guests who are using boat docks and boat ramps for access upon the water need to practice proper social spacing and should take actions to disinfect themselves prior to and after contacting boat dock hand rails, fish cleaning stations, water hydrants and similar items.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recommends travelers coming to Nebraska or back to Nebraska from out-of-state should limit public interactions, practice strict social distancing, self-monitor for symptoms, and self-quarantine for 14 days, if feasible.
For a list of all Game and Parks cancellations, postponements and closures, go to outdoornebraska.org/healthinfo. For more detailed information about how coronavirus cancellations may affect customers, check the frequently asked questions page at outdoornebraska.gov/covid19faqs or use the “contact us” form at outdoornebraska.gov/contact.
Activities for kids and families
With thousands of schools closed in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the national State-Fish Art Contest deadline has been extended to April 30, giving students an opportunity to complete their entries and keep creative while staying engaged in learning activities at home.
Nebraska artists in grades K to 12 are eligible to compete in this free art competition, hosted by Wildlife Forever and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, for the chance to win state and national honors and great prizes. The Free Fish On Lesson Plan, entry forms and additional learning resources are available at statefishart.org.
Winners will be selected by Game and Parks. State winners will advance to the national competition to be judged for top honors such as the Best of Show. State-Fish Art serves as a one-of-a-kind recruitment, retention and reactivation program to grow youth participation in fishing.
To enter, students from Nebraska should submit their entry consisting of an original horizontal 9-inch by 12-inch piece of artwork featuring any fish from the Official Species List, a piece of creative writing no longer than one page about the chosen species, and a Nebraska State-Fish Art Contest entry form, attached to the back of the artwork.
Completed entries should be mailed by April 30 to: Nebraska State-Fish Art Contest, Attention: Larry Pape, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68503.
Wildlife Forever’s mission is to conserve America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Learn more about Wildlife Forever at wildlifeforever.org.
Learn with a naturalist
Just because Game and Parks nature centers are closed, does not mean the animals are not active and needing care. Follow the Schramm Education Center on Facebook to see videos of animal care, feedings and wildlife information. Videos are posted each Tuesday.
Find lessons and activities
The online education page offers a variety of lesson plans and activities on diverse topics, including animals and habitats, pollinators, threatened and endangered species, water and wetlands, and soils and worms. Lesson plans are designed to be done using household items or items from nature and are available at outdoornebraska.gov/lessonplans.
Seek answers about nature
Encouraging students of all ages to head outside is paramount for Game and Parks, but sometimes outdoor exploration leaves students with questions about nature they need answered. That’s why the agency created Wild What’s Up, an email where students can send their nature-related questions to be answered by a Game and Parks naturalist. Students can send their questions to ngpc.wildwhatsup@nebraska.gov, and receive an email answer. Plus, their question may be featured in a weekly video posted to the Game and Parks YouTube Channel starting Friday at youtube.com/user/ngpcvideo.
Create with nature
Sometimes learning is best done through exploration, play and art. Game and Park’s Pinterest page offers numerous activities designed specifically to engage families in outdoor activities. New activities will be added weekly at pinterest/ngpc.
Appreciate nature
Nature in Nebraska is constantly changing. From spring bird migration to flowers starting to sprout. Visit the Nebraska Project WILD Facebook page to see daily videos highlighting one new thing happening in nature, because nature rocks. Then upload your own video of what you are seeing while exploring outside.
To find links to all these available resources, visit outdoornebraska.org/onlineeducation.
