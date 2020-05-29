Geiser: Take your kids with you on fishing trips

When you head out for your next fishing trip, don’t forget to introduce your children to the great sport of fishing. Fishing is readily available at nearby lakes and ponds, and taking your kids on an outing is a great way to get outside especially right now amid the coronavirus and the suggested regulations that go along with it.
To get kids interested in fishing we need to get young anglers out and experience how much fun fishing can be. Do this by making the day fun and adventurous and most of all, be patient.
Most kids won’t spend all day fishing especially young children so allow time for wading in the water, skipping stones, catching toads and frogs, floating sticks and leaves, playing ball, playing hide and seek, collecting wild flowers or finding bugs. Knowing ahead of time that you as the adult will not be fishing, but you are there to introduce your kids to fishing and make it a fun and memorable outing. Remember back when you were a youngster and how much fun it was just being a kid. Try doing those kid things again and enjoy the innocence of childhood.
Every kid will get hungry after exerting a lot of energy so be sure to bring food, snacks and drinks so that between fishing, skipping stones and catching toads and frogs, you can all enjoy an outdoor snack or simple picnic-style meal.
Use simple tackle for kids. Get an inexpensive tackle box with good quality but inexpensive tackle, don’t take along expensive tackle or heirlooms that you do not want damaged or lost. Children who have not fished before will have the most fun and less tangles with a child-size rod and spincast reel, where, with a thumb button the child can learn to cast on their own. Even older kids can learn better with simple equipment.
Be prepared to tie the knots, rig the gear and bait the hooks, possibly even make the casts. You may have to take the fish off of the hook when the kids land one, but let them know they can lend a hand any time. Be sure to let them reel in the fish, that’s the fun part. It is a good learning experience and confidence builder for them.
Use simple baits; worms, grasshoppers, crickets or minnows along with a bobber or weight that are fished on the bottom. These allow the fish to find the bait instead of the repeated casting required when fishing with lures. It is easier than lure fishing for younger kids and allows kids to have fun doing other things while waiting for bites. To keep kids’ attention, fish for species that are easily caught like bluegill, crappie, small bass and carp.
Make the trip short if needed. It is better to leave a little early or when the kids start to lose interest so that they remember the fishing trip as a happy time. Don’t have a set time frame. It is better for children to leave wishing they could stay a little longer than for them to wish they had left sooner.
Aquatic invasive species
Zebra and quagga mussels are invasive freshwater mollusks or clams that infest waters in large numbers. They will attach to any hard surface, like boats, anchors, trailers and other equipment. These mussels can be microscopic up to about two inches long and they are usually found in clusters. To stop the spread of these unwanted species, Nebraska implemented a stamp for non-residents.
Non-residents launching watercraft in Nebraska must purchase and display an aquatic invasive species stamp on the right, rearward side of the boat and above the water line so it can be seen while in the water. Nebraska residents will not have an extra stamp but provide proof of purchase when affixing the boat registration number on the boat. Fees collected from the stamp will pay for programs to educate the public about AIS, prevention efforts to keep AIS out of Nebraska waters, monitoring waters across the state, inspections and treatments as needed.
Watercrafts are the primary source that AIS are transported and pose the greatest risk for spreading AIS to and within Nebraska. There are confirmed waters in Nebraska that have invasive mussel populations and other AIS. To prevent the spread of AIS, boat owners are urged to clean, drain and dry all watercraft after use to prevent the spread of invasive species.
When zebra or quagga mussels invade waters, they clog power-plant and public-water intakes and pipes by attaching to the pipes and forming clusters upon each other. Routine treatment is then necessary and very expensive, which costs us all in the end by raising utility bills. These known invaders also harm native fish and plant populations, threatening area waters, they also ruin fishing and boating equipment by forming clusters that are not easily removed.
By following a few simple rules, we can protect our Nebraska waters and prevent harmful species from establishing, harming local fish and plant populations, and ruining your fishing, boating and recreational experiences.
» Clean your boat — Remove plants, animals, mud and thoroughly wash equipment that came in contact with the water.
» Drain — Drain all water before leaving, including wells, bilge, ballast and any parts or equipment that can hold water including minnow buckets.
» Dry — Allow all equipment to dry completely before launching into another body of water, including life jackets.
If there is a place for water to collect, there is a chance you may be transporting something harmful. These costly invaders may not visible to the naked eye, and are therefore transported by boaters unknowingly.
It is a boating regulation to drain all water from a boat, the compartments, equipment and containers before leaving the launching area. All aquatic vegetation from that waterbody must be removed before leaving the launch area.
Zebras and quagga Mussels are a real threat to Nebraska waters — as responsible boaters, please do your part and help protect our precious Nebraska water systems.
For more information on the clean, drain and dry campaign visit neinvasives.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.