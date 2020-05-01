Geiser: Turkey hunting tactics for all day

Probably the most used hunting technique for spring turkeys is to locate a tom on the roost before sunrise, sneak in and setup nearby, and use decoys or calls to get the tom to come into range. This is a good tactic and works almost every time, however sometimes a tom won’t show himself even after a couple hours.
As frustrating as this may be, your morning hunt is not over. Gobbling activity may slow down after daylight, as most toms will be strutting for hens and are unresponsive. The toms that are not with hens may continue to gobble throughout the morning, and they may answer your calls. If you have done your pre-season homework you can very slowly work your way through the woods to known feeding and loafing areas, calling intermittently as you go, then set up to lure a tom closer to you.
Mid-morning hunting
When you hear a tom, slip in as close as you can without spooking it before you set up to call. As you approach scan the woods for a fence, creek, gully or strip of thick brush to maneuver in for cover. Move slowly and be observant, you never know when a tom will sneak up on you. Try to set up where the terrain is gently rolling and as open as possible making it easy for a tom to strut toward your calls. These areas may be where you may have seen birds before. Then put out your decoys and start calling.
When you are calling midmorning toms you can use the same calling routine as you do when you call a bird off the roost, except that if the tom is any distance away you may have to call louder, and cutt call more often. Try to imitate a lonely hen looking for a flock, or a tom. If the tom is not with a hen he usually becomes interested and starts to call and come in. Once the tom responds you are back to playing the turkey hunting game, trying to figure out which calls to use, how loud to call, and how often to call, to keep the tom interested and coming.
One of the best strategies is to anticipate where a gobbler will go to gather hens, then set up to block his way. Before season scouting plays a big role in knowing terrain and where the birds hang out; checking known fields, food plots, clear-cuts or open creek bottoms within a half-mile or so of a tom’s roost tree are good places to set up to block a tom. When the tom flies down and heads for strutting zones, you’ll be in a good position to cut him off and coax him with calling.
Around midmorning some of the hens will begin to leave the gobblers. Some lose interest while others sneak off to lay eggs. The toms, driven by the breeding season will begin searching for more company. This is when more gobbling will pick up again.
The toms strut around all morning, and suddenly they look up and the hens are gone. Slipping into the woods and calling now can be a prime hunting time; those lonesome turkeys will hear you and gobble. If they gobble a couple of times at your calls, they’re generally pretty easy to call in.
Midmorning hours are a great time for die-hard hunters as other hunters have gone home or to work or if you are taking your kids that like to sleep in. A lot of the gobblers that may have been spooked first thing in the morning have settled back down, the woods have calmed down and the turkeys are back on their normal routine. If you’ve got the day off you’ll have the woods to yourself as you call to those lonely gobblers.
Afternoon strategies
A tom will not gobble in the afternoon like he does during the morning. Use a crow call or hen cutt and listen closely for a faint gobble. Then move in and listen for softer sounds, like a turkey strutting or walking in the leaves. A lot of turkeys will gobble only once or twice in the afternoon, but they’ll come to your calls fast and silently.
Use the terrain to your advantage so you can move in and set up on a lonely tom, taking precautions to move slowly, listen carefully and be alert as the tom may be sneaking up on you.
Afternoon hunting generally peaks from around 2 to 5 p.m., and hunting until dark has its advantages. Toms like to roost within 50 to 200 yards of hens. If a turkey hears you yelping and cutting late in the day, he might come in to roost in the area or he might run over to check out the hen before he flies up to the roost for the night.
Roosting toms
One of the oldest tricks in the book is to put a gobbler to bed. On spring evenings hit the woods and listen for a turkey to gobble when he flies up to roost. If the toms don’t gobble giving away their location use an owl hoot, crow call or hen cutt to find them. Hopefully one or more birds will gobble and give away their roost trees. If the birds just won’t talk listen for heavy wings thumping up into the treetops and try to locate birds from a distance once they’ve roosted for the night.
If you hear a turkey gobble or fly up, you know where to hunt the next morning. Slip into the area well before first light, set up 50 to 75 yards away from a turkey’s roost and wait for the birds to fly off their roost.
The spring turkey season runs until May 31. For rules and regulations refer to the 2020 Turkey Hunting Guide. Turkey hunting permits, which can be purchased on mobile devices or a printable permit and the turkey guide are available online at outdoornebraska.org.
Camp at Home Challenge
Hopefully, soon we will be able to hit the campgrounds to enjoy one of summer’s best getaways but until then, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would like to encourage people to make memories with your family during this time by trying a different type of camping with things you have at home.
Until conditions allow for overnight camping at its state park and recreation areas, the Commission is encouraging people to pack up and pitch a tent at home as part of a new campaign: Camp at home, Nebraska.
Those who participate can share photos of their “at-home” adventures by using the hashtag #CampAtHomeNE in their social post, or by sending photos via direct message to the Nebraska Game and Parks Facebook page. Those who do will automatically be entered into a drawing for prizes, including miniature camp lanterns and a grand prize two-night camping stay at one of our state parks after the threat of COVID-19 has diminished.
To get started for your camp at home adventure, encourage everyone to get involved and work together to design your backyard campground layout, plan outdoor activities and select campfire food recipes. With the goal of staying home, organize a complete backyard adventure using only what you already have at home.
Kids will love this new adventure and it’s those great memories that will last in their minds and it’s something they can share with their kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.