Getting ahead: Area golfers gain ground after the first day of the Jr. Ambassador Classic

Drew Phillips, Baylee Steele and others ended the first of two days on the 2019 Junior Ambassador Classic Golf Tournament atop the leaderboards at Lake Maloney Golf Course on Monday.
Phillips and Steele had their way around the par-72 course in the opening day of the tournament, carding a tournament best 67 and 69, respectively.
Phillips’ 67 strokes led the 16-and-older boys group, while fellow North Platte High School teammates Tanner Ruda and Finn Lucas followed in second and third place. Ruda carded 71, while Lucas and Ryan Weiss tied for third place with 72 strokes apiece through the first day.
In the girls 16-and-older field, Steele’s 69 put her eight strokes ahead of the next golfer in Madi Schlaepfer. Ali Boswell settled into third with 88 strokes, while Haley Jackson carded a 94 and Kaylee Wach rounded out the top five with 96 strokes.
St. Pat’s Teegan Sonneman led the boys’ 14-15 age division, carding a 76 to build a three-stroke gap over Cole Schroer heading into the final day of play on Tuesday.
The tournament’s second day will be at River’s Edge Golf Course on Tuesday, where tee times are set to begin at 9 a.m.
Full results after Day 1 (top 5)
16 and older boys: Drew Phillips-67
Tanner Ruda-71
Finn Lucas-72
Ryan Weiss-72 Cole Fedderson-76
16 and older girls:
Baylee Steele-69
Madi Schlaepfer-77
Ali Boswell-88
Haley Jackson-94
Kaylee Wach-96
Boys 14-15:
Teegan Sonneman-76
Cole Schroer-79
Connor Hasenauer-88
Isaak Grube-89
Luke Hiltibrand-97
Girls 13-15:
Karsen Morrison-78
Danielle Nolde-92
Payton Wise-96
Madison Jackson-100
Abbie Jones-106
Boys 12-13 top 5 from day 1. 18 holes, par 72:
Caleb Castillo 90
Owen Bartee 96
Maxton Lisback 111
Jameston Estill 115
Rylan Perry 117
Girls 7-12, 9 holes, par 36:
Reese Ribera-48
Allie Jones-54
Sawyer Swarm-54
Olivia Phelps-62
(only 4 in group)
Boys 7-11, 9 holes, par 36:
Reece Perry-49
Ean Julius-53
Chase Wingett-54
Jude Swarm-58
Tim Blakely-59