Four Telegraph-area teams qualified for this year’s three-day girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln. Here’s a look at Thursday’s first-round matchups.
Class A
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Platte (19-4), 3:45 p.m.
North Platte is back in the state tournament for the ninth time in program history and first time since 2009. This year’s success is a continuation a dramatic four-year turnaround.
In the 2016-17, the Bulldogs went 1-24, but continued to increase its win total each of the next three seasons, going 9-14 in 2017-18 and 12-10 last year.
This year’s big breakthrough also coincides with head coach Tyson Hammond’s second season at the helm after succeeding Curt Softley, who coached for one season, and Mark Woodhead before him.
The No. 5 seed Bulldogs won’t get to ease into their first state trip in 11 years as they’re on a stacked side of the bracket.
It’s rare that the No. 4 seed in Class A comes in with only one loss, but that’s the case for North Platte’s first-round opponent, the 23-1 Thunderbolts. Their lone loss came against No. 2 seed Omaha Westside. Things don’t figure to get any easier for the winner as the likely semifinal matchup would be against top-seeded Millard South, which is looking to break through with a title after qualifying for state the last five seasons, twice finishing as runner-up (2017 and 2018).
North Platte is led by junior guard Gracie Haneborg, who averages 18.3 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and an eye-popping 5.9 steals. Along with her cousin, senior guard Callie Haneborg (9 ppg, 2.7 spg), the two have been a nightmare for opposing ball handlers. For evidence look no further than North Platte’s district semifinal win over Omaha Central in which the Bulldogs registered 26 steals — 12 from Gracie, seven from Callie. In that game, Gracie posted a triple double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 12 steals and six assists.
The Bulldogs also have weapons down low in 6-foot freshman Carly Purdy (10.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg) and 6-foot-1 junior Abby Orr (9.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg).
The Thunderbolts are led by 6-foot-3 junior Alexis Markowski, who averages 20.9 ppg and 11.9 rpg. The last name may sound familiar to Husker fans as she’s the daughter of Ord native Andy Markowski, who played for the Nebraska men from 1995-99 and was a two-year starter and captain.
How the Bulldogs go about defending Markowski will be an interesting subplot as North Platte looks for their first state tourney victory since 1988 and second ever.
Class D1
At Lincoln Southwest High School
No. 4 Maywood/Hayes Center (23-3) vs. No. 5 Fremont Archbishop Bergan (14-9), 10:45 a.m.
Maywood-Hayes/Hayes Center is in the state tournament for the first time as a co-op and first time for either school since Hayes Center went in 2000.
The Wolves enter Lincoln winners of eight straight and 15 of their last 16.
M/HC features a balanced offensive attack with four players averaging nine or more points. Five-foot-9 senior Avery Johnson posts 14.7 ppg and 7.7 rpg, while 5-foot-9 junior Jaycee Widener averages 10.9 ppg and 8.8 rpg.
Awaiting the Wolves is the Class D1 defending champions, Fremont Archbishop Bergan. The Knights won their first state championship last season, defeating Dundy County-Stratton 36-27 in the 2019 title game. They also pulled the rare volleyball-basketball state title sweep in the same season.
The Knights are led by Lauren Baker (14 ppg) and Allie DeGroff (9.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg).
No. 2 CWC (25-1) vs. No. 7 Dundy County-Stratton (18-6), 2 p.m.
Dundy County-Stratton is back in the state tournament for the sixth time since 2014 — three times finishing as runner-up (2015, 2017, 2019).
The Tigers punched their ticket by knocking off St. Pat’s 46-43 in the D1-8 District final. The victory came after DCS lost in the subdistrict final 49-34 to Cambridge.
DCS is led by McKinzie Baney (13.2 ppg) and Maggie Lutz (9.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg).
Their opponent, Chambers/Wheeler Central is making its fourth appearance as a co-op and second in a row. Chambers made 16 trips to state and won five titles, while Wheeler Central went to state twice.
The Coyotes are led by Taylor Peter (21.1 ppg, 10.4 rpg) and Morgan Ramsey (13.8 ppg).
Class D2
At Lincoln Southwest High School
No. 3 Mullen (25-1) vs. No. 6 BDS (18-5), 8:45 p.m.
Mullen comes to Lincoln looking for its first state tourney victory in its fourth appearance and second in-a-row.
The Broncos will be playing inspired and with heavy hearts after former Mullen boys basketball coach Rusty Moore died after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Moore led the Bronco boys to their first state title in program history in 2017.
Mullen is led by Moore’s daughter Samantha Moore, who averages 16.9 ppg. Taylor Svoboda chips in 10.0 ppg., while Madison Jones leads the team on the glass at 4.6 rpg.
Bruning-Davenport-Shickley makes their fourth appearance as a co-op and third in a row, finishing as the D1 runner-up in 2018. Bruning-Davenport went to state twice, while Shickley went 11 times and won four titles.
The Eagles are led by Macy Kamler (13.0 ppg) and Regan Alfs (12.2 ppg, 9.2 rpg).
