Below is the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament schedule.
All games in Lincoln
Class A
Thursday
First Round
at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Millard South 54, Lincoln Southwest 44
Lincoln Pius X 60, North Platte 44
Fremont 58, Omaha Westside 40
Lincoln East 50, Papillion-La Vista 30
Friday
Semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Millard South (27-1) vs. No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (24-1), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Fremont (21-7) vs. No. 3 Lincoln East (23-3), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Class B
Thursday
First Round
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Crete 48, Norris 43
Grand Island Northwest 47, Sidney 44
At Devaney Center
Beatrice 51, Platteview 47
Scottsbluff 57, Bennington 47
Friday
Semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Crete (25-1) vs. No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (22-5), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Beatrice (21-3) vs. No. 6 Scottsbluff (17-10), 3:45 p.m.
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 1 p.m.
Class C1
Thursday
First Round
At Devaney Center
Lincoln Christian 55, Malcolm 34
St. Paul 41, Wahoo 38
Adams Central 44, Chadron 30
North Bend 48, West Point-Beemer 33
Friday
Semifinals
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln Christian 68, St. Paul 59
No. 7 Adams Central (17-10) vs. No. 3 North Bend (25-2), 10:45 a.m.
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, No. 1 Lincoln Christian (23-3) vs. AC-NB winner, 11 a.m.
Class C2
Thursday
First Round
At Lincoln North Star
Oakland-Craig 41, Clarkson-Leigh 36
Ponca 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 38
Crofton 72, BRLD 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Superior 43
Friday
Semifinals
At Devaney Center
No. 1 Oakland-Craig (26-1) vs. No. 4 Ponca (22-4), 7 p.m.
No. 2 Crofton (24-3) vs. No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (24-3), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Class D1
Thursday
First Round
At Lincoln Southwest
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Weeping Water 49
Fremont Bergan 44, Maywood/Hayes Center 30
CWC 58, Dundy County-Stratton 36
Pleasanton 66, Pender 56
Friday
Semifinals
At Devaney Center
Fremont Bergan 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 34
No. 2 CWC (26-1) vs. No. 3 Pleasanton (26-0), 10:45 a.m.
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, No. 5 Fremont Bergan (16-9) vs. CWC-Pleasanton winner 9 a.m.
Class D2
Thursday
First Round
At Lincoln North Star
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Loomis 27
Wynot 48, Lawrence-Nelson 39
At Lincoln Southwest
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Sterling 53
Mullen 60, BDS 54
Friday
Semifinals
At Devaney Center
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) vs. No. 4 Wynot (23-4), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (24-2) vs. No. 3 Mullen (26-1) , 3:45 p.m.
Saturday
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
