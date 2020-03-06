Memorable Bulldogs season ends in the first round of the state tournament

Callie Haneborg of North Platte looks for an open teammate against Lincoln Pius X on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

 Derek Noehren / The North Platte Telegraph

Below is the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament schedule.

All games in Lincoln

Class A

Thursday

First Round

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Millard South 54, Lincoln Southwest 44

Lincoln Pius X 60, North Platte 44

Fremont 58, Omaha Westside 40

Lincoln East 50, Papillion-La Vista 30

Friday

Semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Millard South (27-1) vs. No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (24-1), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Fremont (21-7) vs. No. 3 Lincoln East (23-3), 8:45 p.m.

Saturday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Class B

Thursday

First Round

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Crete 48, Norris 43

Grand Island Northwest 47, Sidney 44

At Devaney Center

Beatrice 51, Platteview 47

Scottsbluff 57, Bennington 47

Friday

Semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Crete (25-1) vs. No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (22-5), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Beatrice (21-3) vs. No. 6 Scottsbluff (17-10), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 1 p.m.

Class C1

Thursday

First Round

At Devaney Center

Lincoln Christian 55, Malcolm 34

St. Paul 41, Wahoo 38

Adams Central 44, Chadron 30

North Bend 48, West Point-Beemer 33

Friday

Semifinals

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln Christian 68, St. Paul 59

No. 7 Adams Central (17-10) vs. No. 3 North Bend (25-2), 10:45 a.m.

Saturday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, No. 1 Lincoln Christian (23-3) vs. AC-NB winner, 11 a.m.

Class C2

Thursday

First Round

At Lincoln North Star

Oakland-Craig 41, Clarkson-Leigh 36

Ponca 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 38

Crofton 72, BRLD 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Superior 43

Friday

Semifinals

At Devaney Center

No. 1 Oakland-Craig (26-1) vs. No. 4 Ponca (22-4), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Crofton (24-3) vs. No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (24-3), 8:45 p.m.

Saturday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Class D1

Thursday

First Round

At Lincoln Southwest

Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Weeping Water 49

Fremont Bergan 44, Maywood/Hayes Center 30

CWC 58, Dundy County-Stratton 36

Pleasanton 66, Pender 56

Friday

Semifinals

At Devaney Center

Fremont Bergan 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 34

No. 2 CWC (26-1) vs. No. 3 Pleasanton (26-0), 10:45 a.m.

Saturday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, No. 5 Fremont Bergan (16-9) vs. CWC-Pleasanton winner 9 a.m.

Class D2

Thursday

First Round

At Lincoln North Star

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Loomis 27

Wynot 48, Lawrence-Nelson 39

At Lincoln Southwest

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Sterling 53

Mullen 60, BDS 54

Friday

Semifinals

At Devaney Center

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) vs. No. 4 Wynot (23-4), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (24-2) vs. No. 3 Mullen (26-1) , 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

 

