Gothenburg, Chase County win, advance to C1-11 Subdistrict final

The chalk held Tuesday in North Platte as top-seeded Chase County and second-seeded Gothenburg both earned wins, punching their ticket to Thursday’s C1-11 Subdistrict final.
In Tuesday’s first semifinal Chase County defeated Cozad 56-19, while in the second game, Gothenburg defeated Hershey 51-38.
Thursday’s final — scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at North Platte High School — will be the first meeting between the two teams this season after their Jan. 17 matchup was cancelled.
Gothenburg 51,
Hershey 38
A meeting between the two teams, all the way back on Dec. 6, helped shape Tuesday’s gameplan for Gothenburg head coach Brent Streeter.
In that first meeting, the visiting Swedes (13-8) clung to a 14-12 halftime lead, but used a big third quarter to pull away from Hershey (7-14) for a 39-25 victory.
On Tuesday, Gothenburg again leaned on its defense, while getting a balanced offensive attack, led by Alexis Bliven’s game-high 12 points. Despite, the first meeting coming over 10 weeks ago, Streeter stored the game away in his memory and used it as a roadmap this time around.
"(On Tuesday) we kind of slowed the game down. The first time we played (Hershey), we got in kind of a chaotic mode and got stale offensively against their 2-3 (zone defense)." he said. "So, we changed up our offense a little bit to get some looks in the post, while defensively trying to pressure them without fouling. We didn’t want them shooting free throws all night."
That strategy worked, as the Swedes went 15-of-19 from the charity stripe, while Hershey was held to 10 free throw
attempts, making eight.
Shayda Vaughn led Hershey with a team-high 11 points, nine of which came off three fourth-quarter 3s. Overall, though, the Swede defense limited the Panthers offensively.
"We closed out good. We have some good quickness on our team, which is why we’re pretty much a man-to-man team," Streeter said. "The thing that had kept other teams in game at time throughout the year is our foul trouble. We methodically started playing a press to slow things down a little and that’s flipped things in our favor a little bit."
Chase Co. 56,
Cozad 19
Chase County (17-3) took control early and rolled to a 37-point victory to win their 10th consecutive game.
The Longhorns led 22-8 at halftime and 36-10 after three quarters and were led by Mallie McNair’s 20 points. Cozad (4-18) was led offensively by Megan Burkholder’s seven points.
The victory is the 10th straight for Chase County and sets up a subdistrict final with Gothenburg on Thursday.
