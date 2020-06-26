Gothenburg, Cozad split juniors-seniors doubleheader

What should have been an easy victory for the Gothenburg junior Melons on Friday nearly ended in a seventh inning meltdown.
Gothenburg held a five-run lead into the final inning of the game.
The Melons couldn’t throw a strike. The Reds walked four consecutive times, and each time on just four pitches.
The errors that inning didn’t help either. Cozad scored a run on a dropped pop fly to second base, then added another on a passed ball. An RBI single from Nate Engle put the score at 8-6 with just one out.
A fielding error at shortstop set the score at 8-7 with the momentum swinging heavily in Cozad’s favor. It wasn’t enough, as a fly out to left field ended the game.
It wasn’t pretty at the end, but Gothenburg held off Cozad’s late run to take the game 8-7.
“I think just getting that big play over with and getting everyone calmed down,” Gothenburg coach Jake Fecht said. “I didn’t really say anything to them, I think they took a deep breath and said, ‘It’s over.’”
Gothenburg starting pitcher Bronson Long went five innings, allowing just one run off two hits and striking out 12 batters.
Cozad starter Noah Shoemaker was pulled in the six inning with two outs after allowing eight runs (five earned) off seven hits.
For most of the game, Gothenburg took our runners on base and took advantage of errors in the field. In the first inning, the Melons put two runners on base, one of which scored on a wild pitch from Shoemaker.
Cozad tied it in the top of the third off another wild pitch, but Gothenburg regained the lead in the bottom of the inning off an error by the catcher.
The Melons added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, both off errors as well. Even the run they tacked on in the fifth to make it a 5-1 game came off an error at second base.
Gothenburg’s Riley Baker had a 2-RBI single that scored Bryce Ryker and Jake Kozeal in the sixth inning. Baker scored later in the inning on a passed ball to put the score at 8-2, setting the stage for the seventh inning.
“We scored eight runs,” Fecht said. “In most games that should win you the game.”
Seniors: Cozad 6, Gothenburg 2
Cozad had runners on second and third when Alex Werner came to the plate. The Reds held a 2-1 lead, and a base bit could blow this game open.
On the second pitch he saw, Werner lined a single out to center field, scoring both Evan Thome and Paul Cole.
That hit kicked off a four-run inning that helped the Cozad seniors take the game over Gothenburg 6-2.
Cozad starting pitcher Eli Werner went three full innings before being pulled in the fourth. He allowed just one run off two hits.
Gothenburg starter Jordan Rossell was pulled in the fifth inning, giving up five runs on four hits and eight walks.
Those walks came back to hurt the Melons early on. Four walks in the top of the second inning gave Cozad an early 1-0 lead.
Another Cozad walk in the top of the fourth set the stage for a Jacob Engel RBI single on a ground ball to center field.
The Melons responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning off singles from Rossell and Tate Gurciullo.
Then came that fifth inning. Alex Werner’s 2-RBI single started things off before Austin Werner walked and Spencer Pleshcourt singled both of them in.
Gothenburg got one back in the bottom of the sixth inning on a passed ball third strike, but couldn’t get another stretch going. Cozad took the game 6-2.
The Reds had a two-hit game from Thome and a two-RBI game from both Pleshcourt and Alex Werner. Gothenburg had just four hits throughout the game.
