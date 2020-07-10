Gothenburg juniors earn 6-5 victory, Broken Bow contests time limit

Bronson Long showed bunt just before the pitch came in. The Gothenburg Junior Melons had a runner on third, and Broken Bow wasn’t ready for the squeeze bunt.
Riley Baker was already running home on the pitch, and Long sent the ball dribbling between the pitcher and third baseman.
Baker slid into home just before the throw could reach home plate, and it gave Gothenburg the go-ahead run. It helped the Melons win the time-shortened game 6-5 on Friday in Gothenburg.
“That squeeze play was a thing of beauty over there,” Gothenburg coach Jake Fecht. “It was perfectly placed. The base runner got a good jump. There was no way they were getting him out.”
The game is being contested by Broken Bow because coaches didn’t believe a time limit had been agreed to. Games will usually last for a two hour and 15 minute time limit. Fecht said coaches and umpires agreed to shorten the game to two hours due to incoming storms, but Broken Bow is contesting that the reduced time limit had been agreed upon.
While the ending of the game is being protested, what happened during the game still remains.
Wes Geiken got the start for Gothenburg and went 5 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on four hits. He was replaced by Connor McCoy, who recorded the last two outs of the sixth inning.
“Our starting pitcher pitched a gem of a game I thought, even for giving up five runs,” Fecht said.
Broken Bow got two shutout innings from starter Caden Holm. Nicholas Shada pitched starting in the third and let up six runs off five hits.
Gothenburg struggled to hit Holm in the first two innings. The same couldn’t be said for Broken Bow. It put the ball in play early, which allowed them to take a 3-0 lead.
Holm scored on a bad throw on a ground ball to third base. In the second inning, Brody Riddler hit into a fielder’s choice where all runners were safe, including Austin Harvey at the plate. Two batters later, Carter Johnson grounded out to shortstop to bring in Keifer Anderson.
As soon as Holm was pulled, Gothenburg struck in a huge third inning. It started with two walks before Geiken’s single loaded the bases. A line out to center field made it 3-1 game.
Three consecutive singles from Baker, Maddox Rickertsen and Long gave the Melons their first lead of the night at 4-3. An error on a throw from Shada gave Gothenburg a 5-3 lead.
Broken Bow quickly tied the game in the top of the fourth off an RBI groundout and a single from Holm.
Long’s squeeze bunt in the fifth inning gave Gothenburg the final lead before time was called.
“We got a couple walks and we strung some hits together,” Fecht said. “(Broken Bow is) an excellent hitting team. They hit the ball well.”
Gothenburg 8,
Broken Bow 7
A perfect throw had to be made to stop the game from going to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Carlos Magdaleno caught the ball in the shallow outfield, prompting the Broken Bow runner to tag up from third to try and tie the game. It didn’t work.
The Gothenburg seniors team held on to beat Broken Bow 8-7 on Tuesday.
Jordan Rossell went 5 1/3 innings, seven runs (none of which were earned) off four hits. Rickertsen relieved him in the sixth inning, retiring the rest of the side without giving up a hit.
Max Denson struggled to get in a groove for Broken Bow, giving up seven runs on six hits. Coy Johnson came in to start the fourth inning, letting up one run on three hits.
The only reason the game was a close as it was was due to a bunch of errors. Gothenburg had nine errors total, which was more than they had hits. That allowed Broken Bow to score seven unearned runs.
It took both teams nearly until the fourth inning to settle down. By then, the score was 7-7.
Singles from Johnson and Holm gave Broken Bow a 2-0 advantage.
Gothenburg’s Tate Gurciullo tied it up in the bottom of the first with a 2-RBI double, and Baker gave the Melons the lead off an RBI single. Gurciullo later scored on a balk to set the score at 4-2. A dropped fly ball to left field helped Broken Bow tie the game at 4-4.
A few errors, wild pitches and timely hits from both sides made it a tied game at 7-7 heading into the fourth inning.
The game-deciding run came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rossell roped a single to left field to score Geiken from third.
Both teams struggled to get anything going offensively after that until the top of the seventh when the play at home ended the game.
