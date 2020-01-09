Grand Island wins wrestling dual over North Platte 66-11

If there was any letdown by the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team after its performance at the Clash XVIII wrestling tournament this past weekend, the Islanders didn’t show it.
Instead, Grand Island, rated No. 2 in the dual rankings by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, came out and took it to No. 9 North Platte. The Islanders recorded nine pins to easily defeat the Bulldogs 66-11 Thursday at Grand Island Senior High.
"We had a great performance at the Clash and we carried it over into today. They came out hot and stayed hot," Morrison said. "I’m proud with how we performed today."
Kade Nolan sparked Grand Island to open the dual at 113 pounds. Drue Huntsman got an early takedown, but Nolan recorded an escape to cut the deficit to 2-1. He recorded a takedown later and eventually got the pin at 1:56.
"That showed the heart of our team," Morrison said. "You always want your first match to be big and it was. Kade was in a tough spot early on but he fought back. He saw an opportunity on the edge and eventually turned the kid over and got the pin. I’m proud of him tonight."
That pin followed eight straight Islander wins, which included five pins. During that run, Grand Island got a win at 126 that involved two rated wrestlers as No. 3 Blake Cushing pinned No. 5 Jaylan Ruffin in 4:54.
Rogelio Ruiz (120), Kael Kingery (132), Tyler Salpas (152) and Izaiah Deras (170) all recorded pins while Brody Arrants (No. 6 at 138) had a 15-0 technical fall over Haedyn Brauer. Ethan Steinfeldt (145) earned a 6-4 decision over Santana Morin and Kolby Lukasiewciz (160) earned an 8-0 major decision over Cash Arensdorf.
North Platte did get two pins at 182 and 195. At 182, No. 2 Gavin Brauer pinned Daylon Keolavone, who was rated No. 6 at 195 but dropped down, in 2:59. Gus Kreber pinned Alex Cavazos in 3:38 at 195.
However, the Islanders finished the dual with three straight pins by Alex Rodriguez (220), Michael Isele (285) and Ein Obermiller (106).
"I really don’t want to take anything away from Grand Island because they have a great team but we’re better than what we showed," North Platte head coach Dale Hall said. "They just beat us in all areas tonight."
Grand Island 66, North Platte 11
113 — Kade Nolan, GI, pinned Drue Huntsman, NP, 1:56; 120 — Rogelio Ruiz, GI, pinned Drake Miles, NP, 0:54; 126 — Blake Cushing, GI, pinned Jaylan Ruffin, NP, 3:54; 132 — Kael Kingery, GI, pinned Skyler Geier-Dodson, NP, 3:15; 138 — Brody Arrants, GI, tech. fall. Haedyn Brauer, NP, 15-0; 145 — Ethan Steinfeldt, GI, dec. Santana Morin, NP, 6-4; 152 — Tyler Salpas, GI, pinned Luke Rathjen, NP, 3:26; 160 — Kolby Lukasiewicz, GI, maj. dec. Cash Arendorf, NP, 8-0; 170 — Izaiah Deras, GI, pinned Jaden Dike, NP, 3:08; 182 — Gavyn Brauer, NP, pinned Daylon Keolavone, GI, 3:08; 195 — Gus Kreber, NP, pinned Alex Cavazos, GI, 3:38; 220 — Alex Rodriguez, GI, pinned Peyton Dimmitt, NP, 0:54; 285 — Michael Isele, GI, pinned Trysten Terry, NP, 0:42; 106 — Ein Obermiller, GI, pinned Kole Weigel, NP, 2:41.
