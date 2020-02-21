‘Hard work paid off’: Gavyn Brauer, Jaylan Ruffin reach championship round

OMAHA — For wrestling fans across the state, championship Saturday holds special meaning. North Platte’s Gavyn Brauer and Jaylan Ruffin will get to live it and compete for a state title in Nebraska’s biggest class after a pair of thrilling semifinal wins on Friday.
In the Class A 182-pound semifinals, Brauer pinned Millard South’s Ian Byington, while Ruffin took down Kearney’s Rylie Steele in the 126-pound semis.
The third Bulldog in Friday’s semifinals, Darian Diaz, dropped a close one against Millard South’s Conor Knopick in the Class A 132-pound match. Diaz earned a late call for fleeing, giving Knopick a 2-1 win over last year’s Class B champion at 126 pounds.
Brauer, who was the third and final Bulldog to go Friday, fed off his two teammates’ performances. And just like he had done twice on Thursday, the Bulldog junior pinned his way to victory. Afterwards a gracious Brauer consoled Byington before giving big bear hugs to the North Platte coaches.
“I think all (three of us) really wanted to do it for our coaches,” Brauer said. “I can’t stress enough how awesome our coaches are. We have the best coaches in the state and I’ll die by that. We’re so blessed to have them and all the hard work paid off.”
As one of Class A’s smallest schools across sports, the athletes hear the talk. Brauer and Ruffin both spoke about the pride they have representing North Platte.
“Being the underdog and the little, tiny Class A school adds so much fuel to the fire,” Brauer said.
His teammate put it more bluntly.
“Class B is still a tough class, but making the jump back up to A, we got no respect all year,” Ruffin said. “It fuels us. We’re just trying to get our respect back and show everyone that we’re here and ready to go.”
Ruffin, a junior, also used the memory of the past two years as motivation.
After a pair of wins on Thursday, he talked about his two previous losses by saying the following: “The semis haven’t been my friend, so I’m going to try to make them my friend.”
Ruffin did so, getting a late reversal to secure a 4-3 victory and earn a trip to the state title match for the first time.
“Finally,” Ruffin said with a laugh. “Finally, they’re my friend. I needed that, and now I’m ready. On to the final match, and I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”
In Saturday’s championship matches, Brauer will face Anthony Deanda of Columbus and Ruffin will take on Blake Cushing of Grand Island. The all-class finals are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at CHI Health Center in Omaha and will be televised on NET.
After the first two days, North Platte sits in ninth place of 31 schools in the team race. The Bulldogs have 59.5 total points, narrowly ahead of Papillion-La Vista’s 59. Papillion- La Vista South and Omaha Burke are tied for seventh with 63.5 points and Millard South is in first with 178 points.
