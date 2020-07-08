HASTINGS — The FBNO Nationals came up short in two late-game rallies and were swept in a doubleheader for the first time this season in a matchup Wednesday at Duncan Field.
Five Points Bank Hastings (14-3) built a six-run lead and held on for a 6-3 win in the opener.
Hastings then scored five runs over the first two innings and built a six-run lead in the second game as well. North Platte scored four times in the seventh but fell short of a comeback as Hastings completed the sweep with a 7-5 win.
The Nationals (17-6) face Millard North on Saturday in Kearney.
Hastings 6,
North Platte 3
Derrick Kuhlmann went 2-for-3 and drove in one of North Platte’s three runs in a seventh-inning rally.
Kuhlmann broke up Jacob Shaw’s no-hitter bid with a single to center with two outs in the fifth inning.
Tate Janas also had a RBI for the Nationals, who were held to a hit and three base-runners through six innings. North Platte had the tying runs at the plate with one- and two outs in the seventh but Gabe Conant picked up the save.
The Nationals committed three errors in the loss which led to three unearned runs.
Mike Boeve went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Hastings. JT Cafferty drove in three runs.
Bryce Butterfield took the loss for the Nationals. He allowed five hits and three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Hastings scored twice in the first inning off a groundout and then a two-out error.
Boeve had a RBI in the second inning to give Five Points Bank a 3-0 lead. He then doubled a run home in the fourth and Hastings added a run on a groundout in the inning.
Cafferty singled home the Hastings’ final run with a single in the sixth.
Hastings 7,
North Platte 5
North Platte scored three times with one out in the seventh on the strength of two hits, an error and a hit batsman.
Kuhlmann added a RBI single with two outs but Jeremiah Seamann was tagged out at third base on the play for the game’s final out.
Seamann, Kuhlmann, Jaylan Ruffin, Cody Wright and Tyler Tobey all had two hits in the game, The Nationals finished with 12 hits overall.
Boeve went 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead Hastings.
Gus Kreber singled home a run in top of the first inning to give the Nationals a short-lived led.
Hastings answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a Boeve double. Hastings then tacked on three runs in the second with a rally that started with two outs in the inning and no one on base.
A North Platte error with two outs in the fifth inning allowed Hastings to tack on a pair of runs.
