Here’s what to know for this year’s state volleyball tourney

The Nebraska high school volleyball state tournament begins on Thursday in Lincoln.
Listed below are some players to watch and capsules for all fo Thursday’s first-round matchups.
Players to watch
Lauren Anderson, Gretna: The senior setter is second in the state in assists with 1,055.
Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran: The Wichita State recruit has 559 kills and is second all time in the state with 2,307.
Paige Fixemer, Millard South: The senior leads the Patriots in kills (395) and blocks (59).
Rebecca Gebhardt, Norfolk Lutheran: The 5-foot-8 junior leads the team in kills with 403.
Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt: The Arizona State recruit has handed out 1,088 assists.
Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: The 6-1 freshman leads the team in kills (343).
Mattie Johnson, Sidney: The senior is one of the top hitters in the state with 483 kills.
Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt: The 6-3 Nebraska recruit leads the SkyHawks in kills with 305.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: The sophomore outside hitter and coach’s daughter – leads the Warriors with 545 kills.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: Leads the Vikings in kills (414) and aces (48).
Izzy Lukens, Millard North: The senior, a first-team All-Nebraska selection, has 1,033 assists.
Kalynn Meyer, Superior: The 6-3 Nebraska recruit leads the Wildcats with 450 kills.
Lauren Pick, Wayne: The junior middle has 523 kills.
McKenna Ruch, Millard North: Though sidelined most of the season by a broken finger, the UNO recruit is second on the team in kills (211).
Brooklyn Schram, Papillion-La Vista: The senior setter has 980 assists and 100 kills.
Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: The Creighton recruit is one of the top hitters in Class A with 431 kills.
Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow: The 5-8 senior has 401 kills and recently went past the 1,000 mark in career kills and digs.
Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South: The sophomore leads the state in assists with 1,378.
Lydia Yost, Gretna: The senior outside hitter has 338 kills and 338 digs.
Estella Zatechka, Elkhorn South: The sophomore is one of the top liberos in the state with 646 digs.
Class A
At Pinnacle Bank Arena (North Court)
Papillion-La Vista (36-1) vs. Millard North (10-24), 1:30 p.m.: The top-seeded Monarchs, ranked No. 1 all season, will be making their state-leading 34th trip to state. The defending-champion Mustangs are the No. 8 seed because they had to forfeit 14 wins for using an ineligible player.
Gretna (26-10) vs. Millard West (21-11), 3:30: The Dragons head back to state for the 10th time in 11 years; Gretna won a five-setter at Millard West on Oct. 10. The Wildcats also are tourney regulars, qualifying for the ninth year in a row.
Elkhorn South (29-7) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (20-17), 5:30: The Storm finished strong during the regular season, capturing the Metro Conference tournament. The Titans, who lost a regular-season match against Elkhorn South, earned their way to state by sweeping host Millard South in the district final.
Lincoln Pius X (29-6) vs. Millard South (24-12), 7:30: The Thunderbolts, the Class A runners-up last year, have missed the state tournament once since 1995. The Patriots edged out Omaha Marian for the lone Class A wild card after losing to Papio South in districts.
Class B
At Pinnacle Bank Arena (South Court)
Omaha Skutt (31-5) vs. Hastings (21-11), 1:30 p.m.: The top-ranked SkyHawks are the top seed as they seek to nail down their fifth straight title, something accomplished by just four other teams. The Tigers are making their fifth trip to state and first since 2008.
Platteview (23-8) vs. Norris (26-9), 3:30: The Trojans made their most recent trip to state in 2016 and took a set off Gretna in a first-round loss. The Titans are making their 21st appearance at state in quest of their fourth state title, the most recent in 2014.
Waverly (28-3) vs. Grand Island Northwest (21-13), 5:30: The Vikings of coach Terri
Neujahr have been ranked second in Class B most of the season and are seeking their first state title since 1974. The Vikings of coach Lindsey Harders have the longest current state tourney streak with 19 straight appearances.
Sidney (32-3) vs. Omaha Duchesne (21-17), 7:30: The Lady Raiders are making their 13th appearance at state and seek their fifth state title, the most recent coming in 1989. The Cardinals are making their fifth consecutive trip to state in Andrew Wehrli’s fifth season as head coach.
Class C1
At Lincoln North Star
St. Paul (33-0) vs. Battle Creek (28-5), 1:30 p.m.: The undefeated Wildcats have enjoyed a season for the ages, not even dropping one set. They lost in the semifinal last year. The Bravettes reached state for the first time in 10 years last season but fell to Stanton in a first-round Class C-2 match.
Wayne (29-5) vs. Broken Bow (32-2), 3:30: The Blue Devils lost to Battle Creek in the subdistrict final but beat Chase County in the district final. Broken Bow senior outside hitter Majesta Valasek, who has 401 kills this season, recently went past the 1,000 mark in career kills and digs.
Wahoo (28-3) vs. Norfolk Catholic (23-6), 5:30: The Warriors are seeking their third straight title, something that hasn’t been achieved in C-1 since Kearney Catholic from 2012-14. The Knights, who haven’t been to state since 2012, qualified by defeating Southern Valley in the district final.
Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) vs. Chadron (31-7), 7:30: This is the last go-round for Warrior senior Marriah Buss, second all time in the state in career kills with 2,304 — trailing only Papillion-La Vista’s Kyla Roehrig (2,444). The Cardinals have made it past the first round twice in eight previous trips.
Class C2
At Lincoln Southwest
Hastings St. Cecilia (32-3) vs. Arcadia/Loup City (26-6), 1:30 p.m.: The Hawkettes lost in the first round at state last year but their seven championships speak volumes. This is the second state tournament appearance for the Red Raiders and the first since 2015.
Norfolk Lutheran (29-6) vs. Wahoo Neumann (25-9), 3:30: The Eagles will be making their eighth trip to state and first since 2016. They won consecutive state titles in 2010 and 2011. This will be the 10th appearance for the Cavaliers, a Class C-1 mainstay at state in years past.
Superior (29-2) vs, Wisner-Pilger (22-11), 5:30: The Wildcats once again are led by 6-foot-3 Nebraska recruit Kalynn Meyer, who has 450 kills; her younger sister Shayla has 390. The Gators are guided by Jean Groth, who has 826 wins — sixth all-time in Nebraska — in her 41st year at the school.
Grand Island CC (25-5) vs. Summerland (28-5), 7:30: Few schools have more championships than the Crusaders (9) and nobody has more wins in the state than coach Sharon Zavala (1,061). Summerland is a co-op of three schools — Orchard, Clearwater and Ewing — led by former Ewing coach Suz Funk.
Class D1
At Lincoln Southeast
Pleasanton (30-1) vs. Central Valley (24-7), 1:30 p.m.: The Bulldogs, who reached state last year for the first time in 20 years, have only lost to C-1 power Grand Island Central Catholic. Central Valley, a consolidation of Greeley-Wolbach and North Loup-Scotia, has five hitters with 100 kills or more.
Fremont Bergan (28-11) vs. Overton (28-4), 3:30: The defending champ played perhaps the toughest schedule in D-1, so the Knights should be battle tested. The Eagles, who fell in the district final last season, will be making their second state tournament appearance and first since 1990.
Diller-Odell (33-1) vs. Humboldt-TRS (24-8), 5:30: The Griffins, making their fifth state tournament appearance in six years, suffered their only loss Oct. 8 against C-2 Fillmore Central. The Titans earned their second trip to state and first since 2010 by defeating Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the district final.
Chambers/WC (30-2) vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-12), 7:30: The Coyotes started 0-2 but have rattled off 30 straight wins, including one over Fullerton in the district final. The Trojans are tournament regulars, making their 11th trip and fourth in a row and lost in the C-2 final last year to Blue Hill.
Class D2
At Lincoln Northeast
Lawrence-Nelson (29-4) vs. Giltner (21-10), 1:30 p.m.: The Raiders, making their first state tournament appearance since 2015, suffered three of their four losses against C-2 state qualifiers Superior (twice) and Hastings St. Cecilia. The Hornets, making their 16th appearance, lost to Lawrence-Nelson in subdistricts.
Garden County (29-1) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (22-4), 3:30: The Eagles, making their first tourney appearance since 1996, suffered their only loss Oct. 5 against a team from Wyoming. The Flyers, making their 23rd trip to state, stayed home last year after losing a five-set district final to CWC.
Wynot (24-3) vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (21-13), 5:30: The Blue Devils, making their eighth appearance, fell in the semifinal last year to Ewing. The Irish, making their 11th trip to state, lost to Ewing last year in the first round; their 13 losses can be attributed to a tough schedule.
BDS (27-4) vs. Bertrand (25-5), 7:30: The Eagles, the defending D-2 champs, rely on big hitters Macy Kamler (272 kills) and Regan Alfs (257). Alfs also has a team-high 353 assists. The Vikings, going to state for the second time in three years, have not lost to a D-2 team this season.
