Six weeks can make a world of difference.
On Dec. 14 in North Platte, St. Pat’s rolled to a 69-38 victory.
On Friday, the Irish entered the SPVA semifinals still unbeaten on the season at 13-0 and rated No. 3 in Class D1 by the Omaha World-Herald.
However, if you expected a similar result in this storied rivalry, Dustin Jorgenson and the Panthers had other ideas.
Hershey (11-4) set the tone right away and did so primarily on defense, where they put forth an impassioned effort for 32 minutes. The Panthers kept St. Pat’s (13-1) scoreless for the first 7:23 of the game and never trailed on their way to a gutsy 42-33 victory.
"When those kids play together on defense, it’s a thing of beauty," Jorgenson said. "They did a nice job communicating, guarding the ball and most of all, rebounding. As good and athletic as St. Pat’s is, you have to rebound well against them to have a shot. Our kids took a lot of pride in that tonight and I’m proud of their effort."
Hershey junior Austin Hoelscher led a balanced Panthers scoring attack with a team-high 11 points, Thomas Gosnell had 10 and Bryce Butterfield added nine. Meanwhile, St. Pat’s was led by Charles Aufdenkamp who had eight and Dolan Branch with seven.
The 33 Irish points was by far their lowest output this season, with the previous low coming in a 58-48 home win over Anselmo-Merna on Jan. 7.
While the defensive tone was set as soon as the ball was tipped, both teams looked a little jittery at the onset in front of a standing-room only crowd at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
Gosnell got the Panthers on the board with a corner 3, then sealed his defender in the paint for an easy layup. He made it 10-0 by splitting a pair of free throws late in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Branch drove hard and scored to cut the lead to 10-6, but Spearman responded on the other end with a traditional 3-point play. Hershey fed off that and built the lead to 23-6 at the 3:28 mark of the second quarter. The Irish scored the final six points of the half, trimming the lead to 23-12 at the break.
In the fourth quarter, St. Pat’s three times cut the lead to as little as six, the latest coming with one minute remaining, but it was too little, too late as the Panthers iced the game away at the free throw line.
"I thought our kids held their composure, because we knew (St. Pat’s) would make a run at us," Jorgenson said. "If we continue to believe in the defensive part of the game, I think we can continue to win, but it’s not going to get any easier down the stretch."
Hershey will try and catch its collective breath and prepare for Saturday’s conference title game against Bridgeport at approximately 7:30 p.m.
"We knew coming in that (this tournament) would be a dogfight," Jorgenson said. "The conference is up in the air, and just because you win one, you can’t let that carry over."
Hershey (11-4) 10 13 7 12 — 42
St. Pat’s (13-1) 3 9 7 14 — 33
H: Austin Hoelscher 11, Thomas Gosnell 10, Bryce Butterfield 9, Cayden Spearman 7, Sage Young 5.
S: Charles Aufdenkamp 8, Dolan Branch 7, Corby Condon 6, Jack Heiss 5, Logan O’Malley 3, Trayton White 3, Alex Davies 1.
Semifinal
Bridgeport 40,
Chase County 35
In the other semifinal, third-seeded Bridgeport defeated second-seeded Chase County 40-35.
The loss sends Chase County (10-2) to the third-place game against St. Pat’s on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., while Bridgeport (11-3) advances to the championship against Hershey at 7:30 p.m.
In their first meeting this season on Jan. 11, Bridgeport edged Hershey 47-44 in Bridgeport.
Consolation game
Sutherland 36,
Perkins Co. 30
Sutherland defeated Perkins County 36-30 in the consolation game.
With the loss, Perkins County (3-12) finishes seventh of seven teams, while Sutherland (6-5) advances to play fifth-seeded Kimball in the fifth-place game on Saturday at
1:30 p.m.
