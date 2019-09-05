Hershey boys, Lady Irish start season with team titles at the St. Pat’s Invite

The Hershey boys and St. Pat’s girls kicked off the cross country season on the right foot on Thursday at the St. Pat’s Invite at River’s Edge Golf Club in North Platte.
Led by race winner Matt Bruns, the Panthers left the rest of the field in the dust, scoring an 18 — 30 points better than second-place Doniphan-Trumbull.
Bruns, a sophomore, recorded a winning time of 19 minutes, 26 seconds — four seconds clear of Garden County freshman Nate Billey and 12 seconds ahead of Garden County junior Zane Christiansen. Hershey’s Blake Bruns and Gabe Bacher rounded out the top five, while St. Pat’s junior Logan O’Malley (19:56) was sixth. Freshman Aidan George (21:01) finished 14th and junior Reace Anderson (21:11) finished 18th for the victorious Panthers.
On the girls side, last year’s Class D runner-up and host St. Pat’s picked up where they left off with a team victory.
The Lady Irish scored a 23, besting Doniphan-Trumbull’s 30 and Sutherland’s 51.
D-T senior Katie Roach was the individual winner, crossing the finish line in 21 minutes, 12 seconds, followed by St. Pat’s sophomore Kate Stienike (21:43) and St. Pat’s junior Genna Blakely (22:53). D-T sophomore Emma Saathoff (22:59), Maxwell junior Tahjzha Botts (23:17) and St. Pat’s sophomore Hayley Miles (23:27) rounded out the top six. St. Pat’s seniors Ashley Dye (27:36) and Julie Slattery (27:39) finished 16th and 17th, respectively.
Boys team results
1, Hershey, 18. 2, Doniphan-Trumbull, 48. 3, Perkins County, 51. 4, St. Pat’s, 51. 5, Sutherland, 83. 6, Paxton, 85. 7, Brady, 108. 8, Maxwell, 146.
Boys individual results
Top 15
1, Matt Bruns, Hershey, 19:26. 2, Nate Bailey, Garden Co. 19:30. 3, Zane Christiansen, Garden Co. 19:38. 4, Blake Bruns, Hershey, 19:42. 5, Gabe Becher, Hershey, 19:46. 6, Logan O’Malley, St. Pat’s, 19:56. 7, Evan Sestak, Perkins Co., 20:35. 8, Colton Pouk, Perkins Co. 20:36. 9, Jade Paxton, Sutherland, 20:40. 10, Carter Schultz, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20:41. 11, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 20:50. 12, Riley Mason, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20:55. 13, Andrew Stock, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20:57. 14, Aidan George, Hershey, 21:01. 15, Alex Kriha, Paxton, 21:03.
Girls team results
1, St. Pat’s, 23. 2, Doniphan-Trumbull, 30. 3, Sutherland, 51. 4, Maxwell, 53. 5, Hershey, 69.
Girls individual results
Top 15
1, Katie Roach, Doniphan-Trumbull, 21:12. 2, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 21:43. 3, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 22:53. 4, Emma Saathoff, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22:59. 5, Tahjzha Botts, Maxwell, 23:17. 6, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 23:27. 7, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 23:38. 8, Ava McGown, Brady, 24:36. 9, Varsha Huebner, Hershey, 24:46. 10, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 25:00. 11, Brittany Hensley, South Platte, 25:10. 12, Halle Kohmetscher, Doniphan-Trumbull, 25:42. 13, Aspen Lenz, Sutherland, 26:31. 14, Lindsay Sawyer, Maxwell, 26:36. 15, Abby McConnell, Sutherland, 26:31.
