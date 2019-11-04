Hershey’s winningest volleyball coach retires after 32 years of leading the huddle

Amy Beyer’s retirement from the helm of Hershey volleyball didn’t just close a chapter.
The Lady Panthers’ winningest coach closed a career carrying a body of work similar to a lengthy Leo Tolstoy novel with 32 seasons and 789 games.
Like Tolstoy, Beyer’s coaching career didn’t happen by accident.
About 10 years ago, Beyer opened a letter with a framed photo from an anonymous person that captured the origins of a coach-to-be long before a career that spanned three decades and sprouted a 483-306 record.
“I played at North Platte High School a long time ago, and it’s kind of a strange deal how that happened,” Beyer remembered. “It looked like a ransom letter when I got it in the mail, but it was a picture of me in the middle of the huddle pointing the finger and kind of taking over.”
Since the twilight of her playing days, Beyer continued serving as the voice of reason in hundreds of black-and-blue huddles with hundreds of different young women. From a year as a Sutherland assistant coach in 1987 to the 31 years that followed as Hershey’s head coach, Beyer’s life’s work revolved around those interpersonal huddles and transcended past the game’s outcome.
“I never got too tied up in the wins and losses because you can lose and feel good about your effort, or you can win in an ugly way and not feel too good about it,” Beyer said. “I think the most rewarding thing about coaching them is the relationships over the years. I have coached players over the years that are very good friends of mine now, so I think that’s really what pulls at your heart-strings.”
Beyer’s career overlapped the birth of the internet and the rise of social media — the latter being an ongoing adaptational process for her, but a generational habit of her new wave of Lady Panthers.
“For the most part, kids are pretty much the same now then they were then,” Beyer said. “I think social media and technology has changed society, and the kids are obviously part of that. It’s difficult to get genuine, one-on-one conversations.”
Over the past few years, however, Beyer adapted to the new generation of players by jotting down principles from Nebraska head coach John Cook, another firm believer in one-on-one conversations.
“I’ve worked hard to incorporate ’p-to-p,’ which kind of comes from John Cook’s ideao of person-to-person, putting the devices away and just talking,” Beyer added. “My kids kind of know that they can come in to my office, put their phones away and just talk.”
Looking back on what she will miss most, Beyer only needs to close her eyes and remember the faces staring back at her as she paced across the Hershey sidelines for 31 years.
“Things change, but I still love the kids,” she said. “That’s what I will miss the most. Two of the memories that stick out are the Hershey runner-up team in 1998, because three of the girls on that team are very close friends of mine and current assistant coaches.”
The other memory, however, exemplified Beyer’s notions in building a team to support one another like a family.
“We had a year where one of our players had leukemia, and it puts things into perspective,” Beyer continued. “She’s doing well now, but at the time it showed that the game really isn’t that important. We get tied up in seasons, wins and loses, but with this situation we didn’t focus on that but on supporting this player, a member of our family, and her fight with such an awful disease.”
