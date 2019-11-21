Hershey, St. Pat's players selected to all-district team

Telegraph staff reports
Listed below is the C2-7 All-District Football Team as voted on by the coaches.
Offense
Name, grade, school
David Argamosa, 12, Bridgeport
Bryce Deaver, 12, Bridgeport
Cole Faessler, 11, Bridgeport
Harley Bayne, 11, Gordon-Rushville
Nate Andresen, 11, Hershey
Austin Hoelscher, 11, Hershey
Matthew Elsten, 12, St. Pat’s
Talan McGill, 12, St. Pat’s
Trayton White, 11, St. Pat’s
Charlie Gale, 12, St. Pat’s
Justin Schroll, 10, St. Pat’s
Defense
Cade Loomis, 11, Bridgeport
Brady Newkirk, 11, Bridgeport
Joshua Warren, 11, Bridgeport
Kaden Vincent, 12, Gordon-Rushville
Coy McConnell, 12, Hershey
Eli McConnell, 11, Hershey
Charles Aufdenkamp, 12, St. Pat’s
Dolan Branch, 12, St. Pat’s
Alex Davies, 11, St. Pat’s
Mick Ekdahl, 12, St. Pat’s
Jack Heiss, 10, St. Pat’s
Honorable Mention
Jake Wallesen, 11, Bridgeport
Damien Bell, 11, Bridgeport
Trendon Starr, 12, Gordon Rushville
Mac Ballard, 11, Gordon Rushville
Will Huebner, 12, Hershey
Josh Eshelman, 12, Hershey
Levi Naranjo, 12, Hershey
Andrew Lindemeier, 12, St. Pat’s
Gaven Nutter, 10, St. Pat’s
