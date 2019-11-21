Hershey, St. Pat's players selected to all-district team

Telegraph staff reports

Listed below is the C2-7 All-District Football Team as voted on by the coaches.

 

Offense

Name, grade, school

David Argamosa, 12, Bridgeport

Bryce Deaver, 12, Bridgeport

Cole Faessler, 11, Bridgeport

Harley Bayne, 11, Gordon-Rushville

Nate Andresen, 11, Hershey

Austin Hoelscher, 11, Hershey

Matthew Elsten, 12, St. Pat’s

Talan McGill, 12, St. Pat’s

Trayton White, 11, St. Pat’s

Charlie Gale, 12, St. Pat’s

Justin Schroll, 10, St. Pat’s

Defense

Cade Loomis, 11, Bridgeport

Brady Newkirk, 11, Bridgeport

Joshua Warren, 11, Bridgeport

Kaden Vincent, 12, Gordon-Rushville

Coy McConnell, 12, Hershey

Eli McConnell, 11, Hershey

Charles Aufdenkamp, 12, St. Pat’s

Dolan Branch, 12, St. Pat’s

Alex Davies, 11, St. Pat’s

Mick Ekdahl, 12, St. Pat’s

Jack Heiss, 10, St. Pat’s

Honorable Mention

Jake Wallesen, 11, Bridgeport

Damien Bell, 11, Bridgeport

Trendon Starr, 12, Gordon Rushville

Mac Ballard, 11, Gordon Rushville

Will Huebner, 12, Hershey

Josh Eshelman, 12, Hershey

Levi Naranjo, 12, Hershey

Andrew Lindemeier, 12, St. Pat’s

Gaven Nutter, 10, St. Pat’s

