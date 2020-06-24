Hershland comes back to win 16-15 in extra innings

HERSHEY — The Hershland Junior Legion baseball team went from heading towards a lopsided loss and a short night on Tuesday to rallying back for an unbelievable win in a marathon game. Conner Hogan scored on a wild pitch as the Trojans edged Overton 16-15 in eight innings.
The winning run came about three hours after the first pitch, and was the first lead of the night for a Hershland team that trailed 12-0 after 4½ innings, and 14-9 in the seventh.
The final rally came after a sacrifice fly by Carson Rohde gave Overton a 15-14 lead.
“This is a good team,” said Hershland’s Harmon Johnson. “We may have been down by a lot and it looked like it might have been over but we just kept fighting.”
Johnson cleared the bases with a double as part of the Trojans’ seven-run fifth inning.
It was just the third hit of the game for Hershland (1-2) to that point and it seemed to wake the team up.
“That definitely helped give us some momentum,” Hershland coach Jason Pflughaupt said. “I knew starting out in warm-ups that we weren’t ready to play ... and we struggled the first couple of innings. Once we got in the game and decided we wanted to play, good things started happening for us.”
Johnson also got the win as he threw 78 pitches in relief of Trojans’ starter Kobe Florom, who was pulled during Overton’s six-run third inning.
“He came to me before the game and said, ‘Coach, I’ve been working on a little bit of pitching the last two days. If you need me, I can go.’” Pflughaupt said. “‘I just said, ‘Well then, you’re going.’ We put him in and he did a great job for us.”
Johnson, a left-hander, said he was tiring in the late innings but wanted to stay in the game.
“My thought was just to throw strikes and trust my defense,” Johnson said. “I knew I had a good set of defenders behind me and I knew if I let them do the work, they would get the outs.”
The Trojans scored twice in the sixth inning to close to within 12-9, but Overton responded with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.
The Trojans rallied to tie the game on a two-run double by Tanner Sherman.
Sherman then tried to score on a single but was thrown out at the plate.
It was one of two Hershland baserunners thrown out at home as Kolton Hager was tagged out by Overton catcher Reilly Fisher as he tried to score the winning run.
The game didn’t look like there would be any drama at first.
Overton (0-2) scored twice in the opening inning, added another in the third and then seemingly broke the game open in the fourth to make it 9-0.
Hershland committed back-to-back errors in the inning, and another miscue helped Overton add three more runs in the fifth.
“We had a couple of errors and those happen,” Pflughaupt said, “but (the team) just kept playing.”
