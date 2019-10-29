High school football playoff parings and times

Listed below are the 2019 Nebraska high school football playoff pairings.

You can see each class below with kickoff times and locations for each game. All times are Central unless noted.

 

Class A

* All games Friday

No. 16 Lincoln Pius X (4-5) at No. 1 Millard West (9-0), 8 p.m. at Buell Stadium

No. 9 Elkhorn South (6-3) at No. 8 Kearney (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 4 Bellevue West (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Millard North (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Burke (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Omaha North (4-5) at No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (8-1), 7 p.m. at Seacrest Field

No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Papillion-La Vista South (5-4) at No. 3 Millard South (8-1), 4 p.m. at Buell

No. 11 Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1), 7 p.m.

 

Class B

* All games Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Alliance (3-6) at No. 1 Scottsbluff (9-0)

No. 9 Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-2) at No. 8 Norris (6-3)

No. 13 Lexington (4-5) at No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (8-1)

No. 12 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Roncalli (7-2)

No. 15 Blair (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Skutt (9-0)

No. 10 Seward (5-4) at No. 7 Bennington (6-3)

No. 14 Omaha Gross (3-6) at No. 3 Waverly (8-1)

No. 11 McCook (5-4) at No. 6 Hastings (7-2)

 

Class C-1

* All games Friday

No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Adams Central (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 9 Aurora (6-3) at No. 8 Ogallala (7-2), 6 p.m. MT

No. 13 Chase County (5-4) at No. 4 Pierce (9-0), 4 p.m.

No. 12 Ord (6-3) at No. 5 Gothenburg (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Wahoo (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Wahoo Neumann (6-3) at No. 7 Columbus Scotus (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Cozad (5-4) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Wayne (7-2) at No. 6 Kearney Catholic (7-2), 5 p.m.

 

Class C-2

* All games Friday

No. 16 Yutan (5-4) at No. 1 Sutton (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Fremont Bergan (7-2) at No. 8 Battle Creek (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 13 North Platte St. Patrick’s (6-3) at No. 4 North Bend (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at No. 5 BRLD (8-1), 6 p.m. at Bancroft

No. 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-4) at No. 2 Oakland-Craig (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Centennial (6-3) at No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Centura (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Shelby-Rising City (6-3) at No. 6 David City Aquinas (7-2), 7 p.m.

 

Class D-1

* All games Thursday

EAST

No. 16 Homer (4-4) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 p.m. at Howells

No. 9 Nebraska City Lourdes (4-4) at No. 8 Norfolk Lutheran (5-3), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Creighton (5-3) at No. 5 Wisner-Pilger (7-1), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Elkhorn Valley (4-4) vs. No. 4 Osceola-High Plains (6-2), 4 p.m. at Clarks

No. 14 East Butler (4-4) vs. No. 3 Elmwood-Murdock (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Tri County (5-3) at No. 6 Southern (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at No. 7 Cross County (4-4), 6 p.m.

No. 15 West Point GACC (4-4) at No. 2 BDS (8-0), 6 p.m. at Shickley

WEST

No. 16 Nebraska Christian (4-4) at No. 1 Cambridge (8-0), 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 West Holt (6-2) at No. 8 Neligh-Oakdale (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Hitchcock County (5-3) at No. 5 Burwell (6-2), 4 p.m.

No. 13 Palmer (3-5) at No. 4 Elm Creek (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Alma (5-3) at No. 3 Arcadia-Loup City (7-1), 6:30 p.m. at Loup City

No. 11 North Central (5-3) at No. 6 Sutherland (8-0), 5 p.m.

No. 10 Hemingford (5-3) at No. 7 Dundy County-Stratton (7-1), 6 p.m. MT at Benkelman

No. 15 Morrill (4-4) at No. 2 Fullerton (7-1), 5 p.m.

 

Class D-2

* All games Thursday

WEST

No. 16 Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 1 Garden County (8-0), 2 p.m. MT

No. 9 CWCE (7-1) at No. 8 Overton (5-3), 5 p.m.

No. 12 Medicine Valley (3-5) at No. 5 Central Valley (8-0), 4:30 p.m. at Wolbach

No. 13 Maxwell (3-5) at No. 4 Elwood (7-1), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Mullen (3-5) at No. 3 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0), 6:30 p.m. at Thedford

No. 11 Twin Loup (4-4) at No. 6 Axtell (6-2), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Brady (5-3) at No. 7 Pleasanton (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Anselmo-Merna (3-5) at No. 2 Kenesaw (7-1), 6 p.m.

EAST

No. 16 Elgin/Pope John (2-6) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Allen (6-2) at No. 8 Lawrence-Nelson (4-4), 4:30 p.m. at Lawrence

No. 12 Randolph (3-5) at No. 5 Plainview (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Wynot (3-5) at No. 4 Johnson-Brock (6-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 14 Diller-Odell (3-5) at No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-0), 6 p.m.

No. 11 Riverside (5-3) at No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh (6-2), 7 p.m. at Lehigh

No. 10 Mead (5-3) at No. 7 Hartington-Newcastle (5-3), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Pender (4-4) at No. 2 Bloomfield (8-0), 6 p.m.

 

D-6

* All games Friday

No. 16 Sumner-EM (3-5) at No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (8-0), 1 p.m. MT

No. 9 Grand Island HL (6-2) at No. 8 Arthur County (6-2), 2 p.m. MT

No. 12 Red Cloud (6-2) at No. 5 Eustis-Farnam (6-2), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Crawford (5-3) at No. 4 McColl Junction (8-0), 1 p.m.

No. 14 Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at No. 3 Creek Valley (8-0), 5:30 p.m. MT

No. 11 Sandhills Valley (4-4) at No. 6 Maywood-HC (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Sterling (5-3) at No. 7 Sioux County (7-1), 2 p.m. MT

No. 15 Spalding Academy (4-4) at No. 2 Harvard (8-0), 7 p.m.

