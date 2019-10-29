High school football playoff parings and times

Listed below are the 2019 Nebraska high school football playoff pairings.
You can see each class below with kickoff times and locations for each game. All times are Central unless noted.
Class A
* All games Friday
No. 16 Lincoln Pius X (4-5) at No. 1 Millard West (9-0), 8 p.m. at Buell Stadium
No. 9 Elkhorn South (6-3) at No. 8 Kearney (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 4 Bellevue West (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Millard North (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Burke (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Omaha North (4-5) at No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (8-1), 7 p.m. at Seacrest Field
No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Papillion-La Vista South (5-4) at No. 3 Millard South (8-1), 4 p.m. at Buell
No. 11 Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class B
* All games Friday at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Alliance (3-6) at No. 1 Scottsbluff (9-0)
No. 9 Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-2) at No. 8 Norris (6-3)
No. 13 Lexington (4-5) at No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (8-1)
No. 12 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Roncalli (7-2)
No. 15 Blair (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Skutt (9-0)
No. 10 Seward (5-4) at No. 7 Bennington (6-3)
No. 14 Omaha Gross (3-6) at No. 3 Waverly (8-1)
No. 11 McCook (5-4) at No. 6 Hastings (7-2)
Class C-1
* All games Friday
No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Adams Central (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 9 Aurora (6-3) at No. 8 Ogallala (7-2), 6 p.m. MT
No. 13 Chase County (5-4) at No. 4 Pierce (9-0), 4 p.m.
No. 12 Ord (6-3) at No. 5 Gothenburg (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Wahoo (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Wahoo Neumann (6-3) at No. 7 Columbus Scotus (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Cozad (5-4) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Wayne (7-2) at No. 6 Kearney Catholic (7-2), 5 p.m.
Class C-2
* All games Friday
No. 16 Yutan (5-4) at No. 1 Sutton (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Fremont Bergan (7-2) at No. 8 Battle Creek (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 13 North Platte St. Patrick’s (6-3) at No. 4 North Bend (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at No. 5 BRLD (8-1), 6 p.m. at Bancroft
No. 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-4) at No. 2 Oakland-Craig (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Centennial (6-3) at No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Centura (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Shelby-Rising City (6-3) at No. 6 David City Aquinas (7-2), 7 p.m.
Class D-1
* All games Thursday
EAST
No. 16 Homer (4-4) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 p.m. at Howells
No. 9 Nebraska City Lourdes (4-4) at No. 8 Norfolk Lutheran (5-3), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Creighton (5-3) at No. 5 Wisner-Pilger (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Elkhorn Valley (4-4) vs. No. 4 Osceola-High Plains (6-2), 4 p.m. at Clarks
No. 14 East Butler (4-4) vs. No. 3 Elmwood-Murdock (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Tri County (5-3) at No. 6 Southern (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at No. 7 Cross County (4-4), 6 p.m.
No. 15 West Point GACC (4-4) at No. 2 BDS (8-0), 6 p.m. at Shickley
WEST
No. 16 Nebraska Christian (4-4) at No. 1 Cambridge (8-0), 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 West Holt (6-2) at No. 8 Neligh-Oakdale (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Hitchcock County (5-3) at No. 5 Burwell (6-2), 4 p.m.
No. 13 Palmer (3-5) at No. 4 Elm Creek (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Alma (5-3) at No. 3 Arcadia-Loup City (7-1), 6:30 p.m. at Loup City
No. 11 North Central (5-3) at No. 6 Sutherland (8-0), 5 p.m.
No. 10 Hemingford (5-3) at No. 7 Dundy County-Stratton (7-1), 6 p.m. MT at Benkelman
No. 15 Morrill (4-4) at No. 2 Fullerton (7-1), 5 p.m.
Class D-2
* All games Thursday
WEST
No. 16 Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 1 Garden County (8-0), 2 p.m. MT
No. 9 CWCE (7-1) at No. 8 Overton (5-3), 5 p.m.
No. 12 Medicine Valley (3-5) at No. 5 Central Valley (8-0), 4:30 p.m. at Wolbach
No. 13 Maxwell (3-5) at No. 4 Elwood (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Mullen (3-5) at No. 3 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0), 6:30 p.m. at Thedford
No. 11 Twin Loup (4-4) at No. 6 Axtell (6-2), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Brady (5-3) at No. 7 Pleasanton (6-2), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Anselmo-Merna (3-5) at No. 2 Kenesaw (7-1), 6 p.m.
EAST
No. 16 Elgin/Pope John (2-6) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Allen (6-2) at No. 8 Lawrence-Nelson (4-4), 4:30 p.m. at Lawrence
No. 12 Randolph (3-5) at No. 5 Plainview (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Wynot (3-5) at No. 4 Johnson-Brock (6-2), 4:30 p.m.
No. 14 Diller-Odell (3-5) at No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Riverside (5-3) at No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh (6-2), 7 p.m. at Lehigh
No. 10 Mead (5-3) at No. 7 Hartington-Newcastle (5-3), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Pender (4-4) at No. 2 Bloomfield (8-0), 6 p.m.
D-6
* All games Friday
No. 16 Sumner-EM (3-5) at No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (8-0), 1 p.m. MT
No. 9 Grand Island HL (6-2) at No. 8 Arthur County (6-2), 2 p.m. MT
No. 12 Red Cloud (6-2) at No. 5 Eustis-Farnam (6-2), 5 p.m.
No. 13 Crawford (5-3) at No. 4 McColl Junction (8-0), 1 p.m.
No. 14 Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at No. 3 Creek Valley (8-0), 5:30 p.m. MT
No. 11 Sandhills Valley (4-4) at No. 6 Maywood-HC (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Sterling (5-3) at No. 7 Sioux County (7-1), 2 p.m. MT
No. 15 Spalding Academy (4-4) at No. 2 Harvard (8-0), 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.