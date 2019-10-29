High school football playoff parings and times

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED IN THE SOUTHERN SANDHILLS AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA TODAY INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MAINLY LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. THE HIGHER TOTALS WILL REMAIN SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE. * WHERE...DEUEL, KEITH AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&