High School football scores

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class D1

Arcadia-Loup City 72,

Sutherland 14

ARCADIA — Third-seeded Arcadia Loup City defeated sixth-seeded Sutherland 72-14 in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.

The Sailors finish the season 9-1.

 

DCS 20,

Fullerton 18

FULLERTON — Seventh-seeded Dundy County-Stratton defeated second-seeded Fullerton 20-18 in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.

DCS (9-1) will play third-seeded Arcadia-Loup City in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Class D2

Garden County 36,

Overton 12

OSHKOSH — Top-seeded Garden County defeated eighth-seeded Overton 36-12 in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.

Garden County (10-0) advances to play fifth-seeded Central Valley in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

 

Central Valley 50,

Elwood 24

ELWOOD — Fifth-seeded Central Valley defeated fourth-seeded Elwood 50-24 in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.

Elwood finishes the season with a record of 8-2.

 

Twin Loup 36,

Mullen 14

SARGENT — Eleventh-seeded Twin Loup defeated 14th-seeded Mullen 36-14 in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.

Mullen ends the year with a record of 4-6.

 

» Quarterfinal start times were not yet set by press time.

 

Wednesday’s scores

Class D1

Second Round

 

Arcadia-Loup City 72, Sutherland 14

 

Burwell 50, Elm Creek 13

Cambridge 62, Neligh-Oakdale 14

Cross County 20, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 6

Dundy County-Stratton 20, Fullerton 18

Howells/Dodge 56, Lutheran High Northeast 22

Osceola-High Plains 46, Creighton 32

Tri County 68, Elmwood-Murdock 8

 

Class D2

Second Round

Bloomfield 50, Hartington-Newcastle 20

Central Valley 50, Elwood 24

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Lawrence-Nelson 14

Overton 36, Garden County 12

Plainview 36, Johnson-Brock 28

Pleasanton 27, Kenesaw 14

Twin Loup 36, Mullen 14

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.