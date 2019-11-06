High School football scores

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class D1
Arcadia-Loup City 72,
Sutherland 14
ARCADIA — Third-seeded Arcadia Loup City defeated sixth-seeded Sutherland 72-14 in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.
The Sailors finish the season 9-1.
DCS 20,
Fullerton 18
FULLERTON — Seventh-seeded Dundy County-Stratton defeated second-seeded Fullerton 20-18 in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.
DCS (9-1) will play third-seeded Arcadia-Loup City in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Class D2
Garden County 36,
Overton 12
OSHKOSH — Top-seeded Garden County defeated eighth-seeded Overton 36-12 in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.
Garden County (10-0) advances to play fifth-seeded Central Valley in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Central Valley 50,
Elwood 24
ELWOOD — Fifth-seeded Central Valley defeated fourth-seeded Elwood 50-24 in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.
Elwood finishes the season with a record of 8-2.
Twin Loup 36,
Mullen 14
SARGENT — Eleventh-seeded Twin Loup defeated 14th-seeded Mullen 36-14 in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday.
Mullen ends the year with a record of 4-6.
» Quarterfinal start times were not yet set by press time.
Wednesday’s scores
Class D1
Second Round
Arcadia-Loup City 72, Sutherland 14
Burwell 50, Elm Creek 13
Cambridge 62, Neligh-Oakdale 14
Cross County 20, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 6
Dundy County-Stratton 20, Fullerton 18
Howells/Dodge 56, Lutheran High Northeast 22
Osceola-High Plains 46, Creighton 32
Tri County 68, Elmwood-Murdock 8
Class D2
Second Round
Bloomfield 50, Hartington-Newcastle 20
Central Valley 50, Elwood 24
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Lawrence-Nelson 14
Overton 36, Garden County 12
Plainview 36, Johnson-Brock 28
Pleasanton 27, Kenesaw 14
Twin Loup 36, Mullen 14
