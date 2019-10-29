High school volleyball scores/schedule

 

Tuesday, Oct. 29

A-5 District

At Millard West

First round

Lincoln High def. Omaha North

Semifinals

Bellevue West def. North Platte 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18

Millard West def. Lincoln High 3-0

 

Subdistrict finals

C1-9 at Rock County High School

Broken Bow def. O’Neill 25-16, 25-14, 25-19

 

C1-11 at North Platte High School

Chase County def. Gothenburg 3-1

 

C2-11 at Lexington

Championship

South Loup def. Elm Creek 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

C1-12 at Bridgeport

Chadron def. Ogallala 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11

 

D1-11at McCook

Cambridge def. Hitchcock County 27-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15

 

D1-12 at Ogallala

Sutherland def. Perkins County 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

 

D2-7 at Broken Bow

Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna 25-15, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17

 

D2-9 at Mullen

Mullen def. Arthur County 25-12, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13

 

D2-12 at Sidney

Garden County def. Leyton 25-14, 24-26, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9

 

Wednesday, Oct. 30

B-7 Subdistrict Tournament

At Lexington High School

Holdrege vs. McCook, 5:30 p.m.

Lexington vs. Holdrege/McCook winner, 7:15 p.m.

