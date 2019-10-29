High school volleyball scores/schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 29
A-5 District
At Millard West
First round
Lincoln High def. Omaha North
Semifinals
Bellevue West def. North Platte 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18
Millard West def. Lincoln High 3-0
Subdistrict finals
C1-9 at Rock County High School
Broken Bow def. O’Neill 25-16, 25-14, 25-19
C1-11 at North Platte High School
Chase County def. Gothenburg 3-1
C2-11 at Lexington
Championship
South Loup def. Elm Creek 25-14, 25-17, 25-15
C1-12 at Bridgeport
Chadron def. Ogallala 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11
D1-11at McCook
Cambridge def. Hitchcock County 27-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15
D1-12 at Ogallala
Sutherland def. Perkins County 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
D2-7 at Broken Bow
Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna 25-15, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17
D2-9 at Mullen
Mullen def. Arthur County 25-12, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13
D2-12 at Sidney
Garden County def. Leyton 25-14, 24-26, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9
Wednesday, Oct. 30
B-7 Subdistrict Tournament
At Lexington High School
Holdrege vs. McCook, 5:30 p.m.
Lexington vs. Holdrege/McCook winner, 7:15 p.m.
