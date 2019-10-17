Cozad gets eliminated by Auburn for second consecutive year at Class C state playoffs

HASTINGS — The Cozad Haymakers clashed with Auburn for the second consecutive year on Thursday.
Facing elimination after losing to Fairbury on Wednesday, the Haymakers chances to stay alive in the Class C softball championships withered away with a 16-5 loss against the Bulldogs at the Smith Softball Complex.
Cozad (24-9) got off to a slow start at the plate, struggling to connect against Auburn’s ace Kylie Allen, who allowed just four hits through six innings on Thursday.
And where the Haymakers faltered, the Auburn Bulldogs found consistency in racking up eight runs through the first two innings — a similar scenario to last season’s 8-0 win over Cozad.
Led by Jaeleigh Heck’s hot bat, Auburn tallied 13 hits and 11 RBIs. Heck finished the game with three hits and four RBIs, which included a two-run homer.
Haley Cargill led Cozad at the plate, finishing with two of the team’s four hits and two RBIs, which included a homer against Allen. Jercey Irish and Hannah Guthard tallied the only other hits for Cozad, who mustered all four hits in the fourth inning against Auburn to trim the lead by half.
But with the game at 8-4 heading into the fifth inning, the Bulldogs tacked on another eight runs through the next two innings, while allowing just one run from Cozad to shut the door on the Haymakers a second consecutive year.
Auburn (23-7)...........530 035 – 16 14 0
Cozad (24-9).............000 401 – 5 5 5
W-Kylie Allen (13-5). L-Reagan Armagost (18-6). 2B-A, Jaeleigh Heck, Madison Reiman. 3B-A, Heck; C, Armagost. HR-A, Heck; C, Cargill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.