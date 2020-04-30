North Platte Catholic Schools has hired Brendan Lynes as the new athletic director for St. Patrick High School.
Current A.D. Mark Skillstad will be retiring after 40 years with the NPCS system.
Lynes is a 2010 graduate of St. Pat’s. He currently teaches physical education for McDaid Elementary (K-6) and will remain in that role. He is the head coach of St. Pat’s boys golf team, served as assistant coach on the boys basketball team and was an assistant coach for the football team.
“Mr. Lynes is a respected member of our faculty and brings with him a strong work ethic and a commitment to maintaining a strong activities program,” Superintendent Kevin Dodson said. “He is a great leader of our students and will represent our school very well.”
