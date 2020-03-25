All NSAA activity practices and competitions are suspended through May 1, according to a press release. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.
In the release, the NSAA encouraged all member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations.
As more information becomes available, official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms.
