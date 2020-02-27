St. Pat’s ‘buzzsaw’ defeats Maxwell in subdistrict final

HERSHEY — A mix of an effective pick-and-roll offense and an aggressive effort on rebounds, allowed the Maxwell boys basketball team to match St. Pat’s for the majority of the opening quarter Thursday night.
The Irish controlled the rest of the game from there, however.
Top-seeded St. Pat’s had a 14-11 lead late in the first quarter and then scored 39 of the next 44 points to end any doubt of the outcome of the Subdistrict D-11 title game before the third quarter was over.
"St. Pat’s is kind of a buzz saw right now," Maxwell coach Brent Dinslage said. "They’re going to be tough for a lot of teams to beat I think."
Three players reached double figures as the Irish advanced to a district title game next week with a 67-37 win over the second-seeded Wildcats at Hershey High School.
St. Pat’s is vying for its first state tournament appearance since 2014.
"We’re down to the game we have to win now," Irish coach Bill O’Malley said of his team, which has won five straight and eight of its past nine games overall. "The season put us in the spot of playing in a district final .. and hopefully we continue to play well."
Jack Heiss had 22 points to lead the Irish and Corby Condon and Logan O’Malley added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Troy Breinig had a team-high nine points for Maxwell and Jack Meyer and Seth Simcox added eight and seven points, respectively, for the Wildcats.
Maxwell scored the opening basket of the game and matched the Irish throughout the first quarter.
St. Pat’s rolled to an 89-50 win over the Wildcats in a regular-season matchup between the two teams on Dec. 12 in North Platte.
"They killed us on the boards the last time we played and we knew we had to do a better job with that," Dinslage said. "We thought we could get some things going with that pick-and-roll and the boys made some good reads on it. (St. Pat’s) did a good job of taking that away from us."
The game flipped as St. Pat’s then went on a 14-1 run over the first and second quarters to open a 18-point lead. The Irish finished the half on a 23-5 run and then scored the first 16 points of the second half.
"We talked about it in the locker room (at half)," Heiss said. "We just wanted to come out fast (in the third quarter)."
Maxwell didn’t have a field goal until 2 minute, 38 seconds were left in the third quarter.
"We just couldn’t hit a shot to save our lives," Meyer said of the third quarter, "and (St. Pat’s) was hitting everything that they threw up. It was just a tough night for us. We just couldn’t put it together."
Maxwell 11 5 9 13 — 37
St. Pat’s 16 21 20 10 — 67
M: Jack Meyer 8, Connor McKeeman 4, Michael Sandoval 4, Josh Ragland 2, Seth Simcox 7, Tate Gurciullo 3, Troy Breinig 9.
S: Joseph Heirigs 2, Jack Heiss 22, Logan O’Malley 11, Trayton White 1, Corby Condon 13, Charles Aufdenkamp 8, Landon Lawrence 2, Alex Davies 2, Dolan Branch 4, Caleb Munson 2.
