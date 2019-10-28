Swedes advance to C1-11 title game with win over Hershey

The Swedes made quick work of Hershey in the opening round of the C1-11 subdistrict playoffs.
After a sporadic first set, Gothenburg found a groove offensively to sweep the Panthers (25-21, 25-16, 25-16) and end their season at the Dawg House in North Platte on Monday.
“It took a little bit for our girls to get into a rhythm, but they did a really good job after that first set in minimizing errors and controlling our side,” Gothenburg head coach Bryson Mahlberg said. “We were in control for most of the match after that.”
Before finding the rhythm that riddled Hershey’s defense into an eventual sweep, Gothenburg’s slow start in the opening set allowed the Panthers to chew at the lead a few times.
Hershey’s 4-1 lead in the first set dissolved after a 5-1 rally from Gothenburg gave the Swedes a 6-4 lead. Both teams then traded the lead 6 times and tied 12 times throughout the set.
With the score tied at 17 apiece, however, the Swedes finished on an 8-4 run to take the set, 25-21.
Gothenburg carried the momentum over to the second set, where they jumped ahead 6-1 to start. The Swedes stretched that lead by as many as 11 points en route to a 25-16 win.
Facing a sweep after dropping the first two sets, Hershey fought back to come within two (13-11) after trailing by six midway through the third set. Unfortunately for the Panthers, five unanswered points from Gothenburg paved the way for an 18-11 cushion that transitioned into another 25-16 win.
Chloe Royce and Kynlee Strause led the Swedes’ aggressive attack, combining for 27 kills that helped outscore the Panthers by 18 points in the second and third sets. Royce finished the game with a game-high 17 of the team’s 44 kills, which complemented a joint effort from Jamie Graff and Chiara Richeson’s 29 assists.
“Our middles did a really good job of moving the ball a lot when we’re getting a single block,” Mahlberg said. “They did a really nice job of that, but we do need to work on having a little bit more variety — all hitters need to be on if we want to beat Chase County.”
Gothenburg’s opening round win reacquaints them with top-seeded Chase County, who tallied a win over Cozad in straight sets on Monday to reach the C1-11 title on Tuesday.
The Longhorns last swept Gothenburg on Oct. 1.
“They beat us the first time, but our girls felt we didn’t play our best that day,” Mahlberg said. “I think our girls are really looking forward to showing Chase County that we’re better than what we showed before, and that should make for a very competitive match between two good teams.”
