LINCOLN — An historical season for Maywood/Hayes Center ended Thursday at Lincoln Southwest High School with a 44-30 loss to Archbishop Bergan in the first round of the D1 girls state basketball tournament.

Although their first ever state appearance as a co-op didn’t result in a win, Wolves head coach Kimberly Stengel believes it was a a key building block for future. Congruent to that point, she also acknowledged the poise shown by the defending Class D1 champs from Fremont.

“It’s absolutely huge for our program,” Stengel said. “You could also obviously see Archbishop Bergan has a lot of experience in this kind of atmosphere. We were a little jittery, but I still thought our girls came to play.”

The No. 5 seed Knights (15-9) only had four players crack the score book and were led by junior Lauren Baker with a game-high 17 points, while senior forward Allie DeGroff had 11 and Lily Bojanksi added nine, all coming on three first-half 3-pointers.

Jaycee Lapp led a balanced attack for No. 4 seed M/HC (23-4) with eight points, while Ashlin Broz and Avery Johnson added six apiece.

The 30 points scored by the Wolves was their lowest output of the season.

“We’ve (played a tough schedule) and we play good defense. This morning was no different,” Archbishop Bergan head coach Nate Pribnow said. “We’ve hung our hat on it and we know that good defense usually leads to some good looks on the offensive end.”

While the Knights led throughout, the Wolves trimmed the lead to 17-15 after a corner 3 from Broz with 2:50 remaining in the second quarter. However, those were the last points M/HC scored in the period as Archbishop Bergan finished on a 6-0 run capped by a Bojanski 3 at the buzzer, giving the Knights a 23-15 advantage at the break.

M/HC found a little momentum to end the third quarter with a 5-2 run on a conventional 3-point play from Jaycee Widener and a Johnson bucket with two seconds to spare to end the third, cutting the Knights lead to 35-25 after three.

But any momentum gained by that sequence vanished as the Knights executed their first possession of the fourth to near perfection, running 57 seconds off the clock, then getting a bucket from DeGroff.

M/HC never recovered, as a mixture of missed shots and stall-ball from the Knights resulted in the Wolves scoring just five points in the fourth.

“(Archbishop Bergan is a solid team. They have great posts, greats guards, so credit to them,” Stengel said. “We were a tiny bit jittery, but the girls still came to play. It was still an exciting experience, but we were hoping to get this first one for sure.”

The Wolves lose six seniors, including their leading scorer, Johnson, who averaged 14.7 ppg entering Thursday’s game. However, they do return several key pieces, including the junior Widener who was second in scoring (10.9 ppg) and the leading rebounder (8.8 rpg), as well as the freshman Broz who averaged 10.5 ppg and led the team in assists with 72.

Archbishop Bergan advances to Friday’s semifinal where they’ll face No. 8 seed Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-13), which stunned top-seeded Weeping Water (25-2).

Archbishop Bergan (15-9) 13 10 12 9 — 44

Maywood/Hayes Center (23-4) 7 8 10 5 — 30

A: Lauren Baker 17, Allie DeGroff 11, Lily Bojanski 9, Kaia McIntyre 7

M: Jaycee Lapp 8, Ashlin Broz 6, Avery Johnson 6, Jaycee Widener 5, Kiley Hejtmanek 3, Maci Sorge 2.