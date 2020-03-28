While the Nebraska School Activities Association has suspended all games and practices through May 1, Dylan LeTourneau holds onto hope that his final season of prep boys soccer won’t be completely wiped out.
“Even if we get half a season it would be nice,” LeTourneau said in a telephone interview earlier this week. “Just something. Every day you are hoping that you get some good news.”
With that in mind, the North Platte High School senior continues to hit the field during the week, often with some of his Bulldogs teammates, to keep their skills sharp, or just simply get some touches on the ball.
“It was pretty hard for everyone. We had some high hopes going into the season,” LeTourneau said of the NSAA decision to put competition on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. “But us seniors were taking it a little bit harder then everyone because this season in particular was going to be one of our better ones. It was one that we had been kind of looking forward to for the past few years.”
LeTourneau was a Class B all-state selection last season as the Bulldogs reached the state for the second straight year before losing 2-0 to eventual champion Omaha Skutt in the opening round.
“We had two really nice weeks of training to start the year and we were kind of picking up from sort of where we left off last year,” said North Platte coach Danny Whitney, who is in his seventh season with the program. “One of the last things I told them was that we could be very hopeful for the future. Then I walked off the practice field and got a message that things were all shut down.”
Part of the reason for optimism was the fact that the Bulldogs had six seniors on the roster this season — LeTourneau, Nick Borges, Johnny Garcia, Derrek Ramos, Quinton Vieyra and Tristen Yonker. All members of the group had varsity experience dating back to their freshman seasons.
“We changed systems midway through the season and really felt strong by the end of the year and (the players) were comfortable in their roles and our style of play,” Whitney said. “We had strong group of seniors this year that were really stepping into leadership roles. I was excited to not only see what the team could do but see how those seniors would continue to develop as leaders.
“We always tell them we want you to leave the program in a little better shape than you found it,” Whitney said. “I think those guys were ready to do that.”
LeTourneau, a forward, is a reason for that. He has been a member of the varsity squad since midway through his freshman season. He totaled 14 goals and 31 points as a junior.
“He has played all over the place, mostly midfield and attack,” Whitley said. “We feel the best having him up top and being kind of target player so we can get the ball to his feet. We know he can beat guys one-on-one and if he gets the ball in the box he probably is going to be able to put it in the net.”
The Bulldogs finished 11-9 last season but beat top-seeded South Sioux City in a shootout last season in a B-2 District final to earn a trip to state.
“It definitely surprised me as much as it surprised some of the other teams, probably,” LeTourneau said of the Bulldogs state appearance. “I felt we were capable of going pretty far (into the postseason) but upsetting South Sioux City like we did really took me by surprise.”
The Bulldogs were not expected to surprise anyone this season. The team was expected to make a state tournament run for a third straight year. LeTourneau said the team was focused on winning a state tournament game — something that no North Platte boys team has done in six trips to the tournament in the school’s history. The also was the drive to and also break the program’s record of 12 wins in a season this year.
“Those were really big team goals going in (to the season),” LeTourneau said.
