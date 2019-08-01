Husker wrestling coach Mark Manning to speak at NPHS fall sports kickoff event

Parents, guardians and student athletes are invited to the 2019 Bulldogs Fall Sports Kickoff on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at North Platte High School.
The event will feature important information for parents of fall sport athletes from new NPHS activities director Jordan Cudney, parent meetings with the individual fall sports teams and information from the Bulldog Booster Club.
Additionally, University of Nebraska head wrestling coach Mark Manning will serve as the keynote speaker for the evening. Manning recently completed his 18th year with the Huskers. In his tenure at Nebraska, he’s coached 49 All-Americans and five national champions, while also leading Nebraska to eight top 10 finishes at the NCAA Tournament. Manning is a three-time recipient of the Terry McCann Award (USA Wrestling Freestyle Coach of the Year), was the Dan Gable Coach of the Year in 2009 and the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2009.