Huskers fall flat on national stage as Ohio State rolls, 48-7

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&