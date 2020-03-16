The Nebraska volleyball spring match, scheduled for April 25 against Northern Colorado in Grand Island, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 public health threat, according to a press release.
The Big Ten Conference has canceled all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions.
Tickets purchased online on Ticketmaster.com or via phone will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased in person can be returned to the Heartland Events Center box office for a full refund.
