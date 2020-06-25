Imperial juniors down Ogallala following big fourth inning

The game between the Ogallala and Imperial Legion baseball juniors teams was in a stalemate in the first three innings. Neither team could muster up a string of hits, and the innings were flying by.
Imperial changed that tempo with a huge fourth inning off three singles and two doubles, jumping out to a 6-0 lead that Ogallala couldn’t recover from.
It helped Imperial take the game 7-1 behind a mixture of dominant pitching and a strong inning full of hits. The seniors team took the field after the game, but the game ran too late for press time.
“They’ve been hitting a lot of balls hard, they just haven’t been dropping in previous games,” Imperial coach Bruce Peterson said. “Tonight they just started finding holes.”
Imperial’s Nolan Burrell had a perfect game through five innings of play. It wasn’t until the sixth inning Ogallala ended the perfection with two hits and a run. Burrell pitched a complete game, allowing just one run off three hits and striking out nine batters.
“The defense, they were making plays and kept my head up,” Burrell said. “They were on their toes ready. It was just working.”
There was an hour-long rain delay in the second inning, a situation where many coaches would pull the starting pitcher. Peterson said that was not an option for Burrell.
“Not him. Some people I would worry about,” Peterson said. “His arm can take it.”
The game was close early on, as neither team could secure a lead within the first three innings. Imperial got two runners on base, but couldn’t bring them around to score.
The fourth inning told a different story. Imperial’s Morel Jurado’s RBI single kicked off the Horns’ scoring effort. Back-to-back singles from Carter Leibront and Colin O’Neil set the score at 3-0, before Tysen Lempke roped a 2-RBI double to make it 5-0. Jaret Peterson’s RBI double two batters later ended the scoring run at 6-0.
“It took a few innings to adjust to that left-handed pitcher. We haven’t seen that many left-handers this year,” Bruce Peterson said. “Once they did, that’s what I told them. The only thing they could really do better is make that adjustment quicker.”
Burrell continued to shut down Ogallala until the bottom of the sixth inning. Ogallala’s Caden Rezac broke up the perfect game with a double, and Ian Shaw brought him around two batters later with an RBI single. It was the only offensive production the team could turn out, as its only other hit of the game came in the seventh inning from Kaden Vogl.
Burrell scored one more time in the seventh inning for Imperial to put the game at 7-1.
“We started off pretty slow, but recently we’ve been getting the bats going,” Burrell said. “We just got to start earlier in the game instead of waiting until the fourth inning.”
